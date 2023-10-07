This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
Here’s our weekly compilation of the very best pictures of the week as seen on Instagram:
Ilebaye
Ilebaye went for her media rounds in this gorgeous green off-shoulder gown with a bow.
Mercy Eke
Mercy attended the Big Brother Naija prize-giving ceremony in this red power suit and leather belt.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka hosted the Big Brother finale in this white suit decorated with many colours.
Liquorose
Liquorose celebrated Nigeria’s independence in this gorgeous green gown. Her skin is also glowing.
Erica Nlewedim
Erica was hot and steamy in this shimmering short gown; it’s giving Beyonce’s renaissance.
Tems
Tems posted this picture of herself looking ethereal in white for the promo of her latest single.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng