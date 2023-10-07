ADVERTISEMENT
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures
This week's best pictures

Here’s our weekly compilation of the very best pictures of the week as seen on Instagram:

Ilebaye went for her media rounds in this gorgeous green off-shoulder gown with a bow.

Mercy attended the Big Brother Naija prize-giving ceremony in this red power suit and leather belt.

Ebuka hosted the Big Brother finale in this white suit decorated with many colours.

Liquorose celebrated Nigeria’s independence in this gorgeous green gown. Her skin is also glowing.

Erica was hot and steamy in this shimmering short gown; it’s giving Beyonce’s renaissance.

Tems posted this picture of herself looking ethereal in white for the promo of her latest single.

