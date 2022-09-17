RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

As we always say, another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures on Instagram
This week's best pictures on Instagram

With a slew of birthdays, premieres and shows, there was a lot of celebrity of the week pictures for us to enjoy.

Here are some of the best;

Tems kept it sexy in this white Tommy Hilfiger ensemble.

Can a selfie look better than this, Tiwa looked amazing in this Kai Collective multicoloured gown.

Davido walked the runway of Puma in this purple tracksuit.

Talk about sticking to the custom, Iyabo Ojo won the best costume for the premiere of The Woman King. The outfit and the makeup were 100%.

We didn’t see a cuter picture this week than those of Banky W and Adesua’s son. Talk about the magic of good genes.

Mama G celebrated her birthday with these gorgeous pictures.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

