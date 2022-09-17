With a slew of birthdays, premieres and shows, there was a lot of celebrity of the week pictures for us to enjoy.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
As we always say, another week, another slay.
Here are some of the best;
Tems
Tems kept it sexy in this white Tommy Hilfiger ensemble.
Tiwa Savage
Can a selfie look better than this, Tiwa looked amazing in this Kai Collective multicoloured gown.
Davido
Davido walked the runway of Puma in this purple tracksuit.
Iyabo Ojo
Talk about sticking to the custom, Iyabo Ojo won the best costume for the premiere of The Woman King. The outfit and the makeup were 100%.
Hazaiah Wellington
We didn’t see a cuter picture this week than those of Banky W and Adesua’s son. Talk about the magic of good genes.
Patience Ozokwo
Mama G celebrated her birthday with these gorgeous pictures.
