Nigerian celebrities brought their A-game this week, serving serious style inspiration on Instagram.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
From stunning fashion editorials to glamorous concert appearances, their impeccable looks and flawless makeup have left us captivated.
These are this week’s best pictures:
Temi Otedola
Temi looked angelic in her white lace gown; the cape feature on the gown was such a beautiful design.
Ayra Starr
Ayra performed at Jimmy Fallon live in a golden mini skirt and crop top as is her usuallt fashion. The comments online were about how pristine her makeup was and we agree.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas has been giving vogue-level editorial pictures these days. Anna She was stunned in this gold-threaded gown.
Davido
Davido went to sign a brand contract in a nice navy blue blazer, grey pants, and brown shoes. This look is a classic one that many men can replicate for corporate outings.
Wizkid
Wizkid delighted his fans with these polaroid pictures of himself in a white singlet and dark aviator glasses.
Hilda Baci
White seems to be a very popular colour this week; Hilda’s mesh white bodycon gown was simple yet gorgeous.
