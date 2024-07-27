ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

Nigerian celebrities brought their A-game this week, serving serious style inspiration on Instagram.

From stunning fashion editorials to glamorous concert appearances, their impeccable looks and flawless makeup have left us captivated.

These are this week’s best pictures:

Temi looked angelic in her white lace gown; the cape feature on the gown was such a beautiful design.

Ayra performed at Jimmy Fallon live in a golden mini skirt and crop top as is her usuallt fashion. The comments online were about how pristine her makeup was and we agree.

Osas has been giving vogue-level editorial pictures these days. Anna She was stunned in this gold-threaded gown.

Davido went to sign a brand contract in a nice navy blue blazer, grey pants, and brown shoes. This look is a classic one that many men can replicate for corporate outings.

Wizkid delighted his fans with these polaroid pictures of himself in a white singlet and dark aviator glasses.

White seems to be a very popular colour this week; Hilda’s mesh white bodycon gown was simple yet gorgeous.

