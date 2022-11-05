Every week, we give you a roundup of the best celebrity pictures. Even though this week has been a particularly tough one.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Birthday photo shoots were done, and one or two celebrity events gave us some pictures to work with.
Here are this week’s best pictures;
Bella Okagbue
Bella looked stunning in this outfit by Xtrabrides Lagos.
Tacha
Tacha cosplaying as Nicki Minaj in fur and leotard was certainly a highlight of our week.
Ozo
Ozo looked corporate casual in a David Wej suit and turtleneck.
Dorathy
Dorathy celebrated her birthday with pink hair and a black gown and we loved to see it.
Kim Oprah
Kim's sweet and soft chocolate tones were a delight to see.
Toke Makinwa
Toke was sexy in her birthday photoshoot. She glistened in diamonds.
