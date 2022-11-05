RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

Every week, we give you a roundup of the best celebrity pictures. Even though this week has been a particularly tough one.

Recommended articles

Birthday photo shoots were done, and one or two celebrity events gave us some pictures to work with.

Here are this week’s best pictures;

Bella looked stunning in this outfit by Xtrabrides Lagos.

Tacha cosplaying as Nicki Minaj in fur and leotard was certainly a highlight of our week.

Ozo looked corporate casual in a David Wej suit and turtleneck.

Dorathy celebrated her birthday with pink hair and a black gown and we loved to see it.

Kim's sweet and soft chocolate tones were a delight to see.

Toke was sexy in her birthday photoshoot. She glistened in diamonds.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Seed to Sip Forum – Life Beer reiterates its double-brewed quality for consumers satisfaction

Seed to Sip Forum – Life Beer reiterates its double-brewed quality for consumers satisfaction

The 5 kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

The 5 kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

5 alternatives for women who hate wearing bras

5 alternatives for women who hate wearing bras

5 reasons love without money is sweeter

5 reasons love without money is sweeter

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

6 interesting facts about Lagos

6 interesting facts about Lagos

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

7 rules for drinking water properly

7 rules for drinking water properly

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

This burnt white shirt is $8900 {Instagram/Yomicasual}

Yomi Casual posts burnt $8,900 shirt for sale

Denola's day 3 look [Instagram/Denolagrey]

Denola Grey showed up sexy at Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Who wore it best ?[Instagram]

Who wore it best? Celebrities take on the same short dress

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram