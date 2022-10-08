RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay. Which celebrity had some of the best pictures this week?

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

With Big Brother Naija concluding, we were bombarded with a ton of pictures to feast on. Here are some of the best pictures this week.

Sharon in this voluminous hair is certainly a sight for sore eyes.

Tems looked like the angel that we know she is.

Tiwa slayed on the cover of Schick magazine.

There is high fashion and there’s Allysyn and they are synonymous.

Phyna looked like a gothic princess to take home the prize.

Bella’s finale outfit was all the rave.

Lily looked regal in that bedazzled gown.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

