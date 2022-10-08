With Big Brother Naija concluding, we were bombarded with a ton of pictures to feast on. Here are some of the best pictures this week.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay. Which celebrity had some of the best pictures this week?
Sharon Ooja
Sharon in this voluminous hair is certainly a sight for sore eyes.
Tems
Tems looked like the angel that we know she is.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa slayed on the cover of Schick magazine.
Allysyn
There is high fashion and there’s Allysyn and they are synonymous.
Phyna
Phyna looked like a gothic princess to take home the prize.
Bella
Bella’s finale outfit was all the rave.
Lilian Afegbai
Lily looked regal in that bedazzled gown.
