Protests might have rattled Nigeria, but there were some gorgeous pictures posted by celebrities before it erupted.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
From stylish gowns to crop tops paired with jeans and fabulous two-piece outfits, these celebrities stepped out looking fantastic.
Here are the best pictures posted by Nigerian celebrities on Instagram this week:
Toke Makinwa
Toke ate this Hanifa gown up. Hanifa gowns are known for their fitting form and beautiful fabric, and they looked gorgeous on Toke.
Tems
Tems posed in Times Square New York in a white singlet and baggy jeans to announce her ‘Burning’ video.
It was a typical Tems look when she is not wearing her bodycon gowns or jumpsuits. Her Y2K belt was also a beautiful addition to the look.
Osas Ighodaro
This cherry look deserves to be on the Oscar red carpet; the imagination, creativity, and structure of this gown are out of this world.
Jemima Osunde
Jemima attended a movie premiere in a white pantsuit. My favourite part of this look is the embroidery by the side, which is simply creative and goes with the theme of the movie.
Shaffy Bello
Pretty women wear pink, and Shaffy slayed this pink outfit, complete with the hat. It’s giving Grace Kelly or British royalty. Pure class.
Sharon Ooja
Sometimes all you need is to post a gorgeous selfie in a polka-dot corset top and curly wig to win the hearts of netizens.
