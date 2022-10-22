Birthday photoshoots and celebrity outings provided us with so many great pictures this week. Who slayed them and whose pictures do we love?
This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Beauty looked angelic in this steaming red gown with exaggerated feathers at the arms
Davido
Davido keeps it casual in this white get-up.
Phyna
Phyna looked like a boss lady in this shirt dress.
Ini Edo
Ini’s beauty was way too loud in this portrait.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon’s cuteness was too much for us to handle.
Lilian Afegbai
Lily looked regal in this nude gown. We loved how it draped around her body.
Asake
Asake looked casual and relaxed in peach shorts and jacket. Plus, peep the dior saddle bag.
