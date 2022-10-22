RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

Our favorite pictures on Instagram this week [Instagram]

Birthday photoshoots and celebrity outings provided us with so many great pictures this week. Who slayed them and whose pictures do we love?

Beauty looked angelic in this steaming red gown with exaggerated feathers at the arms

Davido keeps it casual in this white get-up.

Phyna looked like a boss lady in this shirt dress.

Ini’s beauty was way too loud in this portrait.

Sharon’s cuteness was too much for us to handle.

Lily looked regal in this nude gown. We loved how it draped around her body.

Asake looked casual and relaxed in peach shorts and jacket. Plus, peep the dior saddle bag.

