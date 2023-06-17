This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Davido
Davido was blinged out and stylish as he posed for cameras in his car.
Damilola Adegbite
Damilola looked stunning, yellow suits her, and the structural sleeves and flower appliques on the gown were beautiful.
Lily Afe
Lily Afe served looks in this gorgeous rendition of the aso-ebi colour, it was simple and beautiful.
Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr is serving it hot in this leopard print perfect for summer vacation.
Tems
Tems celebrated her birthday in this red gown that reminded us of a Chinese goddess.
Timini Egbuson
Timini is serving clean men’s fashion and we are eating it up. He looked so good in this white short sleeve monkey jacket and pants.
Jemima Osunde
Jemima’s selfie was one of the most liked pictures on Nigeria’s Instagram this week and we can tell why, she looked beautiful.
Stephanie Linus
The veteran actress stepped out for Tribeca film in a low-cut hairdo and in stylish pants and shirt.
