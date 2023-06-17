This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Davido

Davido was blinged out and stylish as he posed for cameras in his car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damilola Adegbite

Damilola looked stunning, yellow suits her, and the structural sleeves and flower appliques on the gown were beautiful.

Lily Afe

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Afe served looks in this gorgeous rendition of the aso-ebi colour, it was simple and beautiful.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr is serving it hot in this leopard print perfect for summer vacation.

Tems

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems celebrated her birthday in this red gown that reminded us of a Chinese goddess.

Timini Egbuson

Timini is serving clean men’s fashion and we are eating it up. He looked so good in this white short sleeve monkey jacket and pants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jemima Osunde

Jemima’s selfie was one of the most liked pictures on Nigeria’s Instagram this week and we can tell why, she looked beautiful.

Stephanie Linus

ADVERTISEMENT