There seem to be a heatwave currently going on in the city of Lagos and everyone is ranting everywhere about it. The weather seems to be extremely hot all day, even at night and it is driving everyone crazy.

The way you dress can totally make the heat unbearable for you. In this period of extreme heat waves, you want to make sure you are wearing the right kind of clothing and even the right kind of fabrics and you don't want to be sweating all day just because you are not wearing the right clothing or fit in this hot weather.

This list below will give you a guide on how you should dress in a very hot weather:

1. Wear lightweight clothing

This is not a time to be all dressed up in thick fabrics and clothing. The trick is to wear cotton during this humid weather because asides from the fact that cotton is lightweight, it is also a very good absorbent of heat.

2. Avoid dark colors

Black, gray or brown clothing is not the color for the this weather. Dark colors are not compatible with this heat season because they tend to absorb heat unlike bright colors which reflect heat So it is advisable to invest in bright colored clothing such as white.

3. Stay clear of tight jeans

Wearing tight jeans will only trap heat in-between your skin and your jeans because there is no space for your skin to feel some air which can lead to skin irritation if you have very sensitive skin. So if you are going to wear jeans at all, make sure they are very free and your skin is not clinging to the denim fabric. You can also wear a distressed jeans.

4. Invest in shorts and playsuits

There is no better time than to rock shorts other than this period. You want to wear breathable clothing that will make your body easy access to air.

5. Wear less clothing

Try as much as possible to wear less clothing, this is not the time to be all dressed up to the nines. When you are in the comfort of your home, try to not to wear too much clothing and the same applies to when you are going out.