Bolanle Olukanni and Tobi Bakare hosted the show which celebrated 100 nominees and unveil 20 outstanding individuals whose relentless hard work and unparalleled impact positions them as a symbol of a new tribe of exemplary Nigerians.

The Future Awards Africa, also popularly known as The Future Awards, are a set of awards given by The Future Project (TFP), a social enterprise set up with a strong, practical commitment to human and capital development, especially in Africa. The Future Project is the largest home-grown network of policy-makers, business people, and other stakeholders in Young Africa.

It is also committed to finding effective and innovative ways of addressing social issues. It has become one of the most respected private sector-driven development platforms with a history of verifiable impact, including in underprivileged and grassroots communities.

The theme of the night was 'Nigeria’s New Tribe' and the Awards which has been described as the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Nigerians’ by the World Bank, acknowledges inspiring young people aged 18-31 making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and creativity.

Nominees and guests arrived in their very best attire to celebrate the awards show. Here are the stars that stood out with their impeccable style!