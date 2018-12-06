These stars lit up the red carpet at Spice Life Honors

news

Spice TV, the number one Fashion and Lifestyle channel in Africa, held a one-of-a-kind event, the Spice Lifestyle Honours last night. These stars lit up the red carpet at Spice Life Honours.

The Spice Lifestyle Honours featured live music performances, fashion show, awards ceremony and celebrity appearances all in one night.

International recording artiste, Asa headlined the star-studded event and she thrilled guests with her soulful voice and hit songs. Also performing were Bez, Adekunle Gold and Falana.

The fashion show also saw some of the best designers in Africa showcase their pieces on the runway such as Chulaap (South Africa), Orapeleng (South Africa), Osei Duro (Ghana), David Tlale (South Africa), Kenneth Ize (Nigeria) and Torlowei (Nigeria); creator of the first piece of Couture to be accepted into the permanent collection of The Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African Art.

Spice TV has always been a platform for discovering and propelling emerging talents. In addition to the music performances and fashion show, Spice TV will also honour and recognise several individuals for their work in acting, music, fashion, entertainment, style, business, design and more in an array of award categories.

Stars turned up en- masse to ensure it was a night to remember so take a look at the best looks!