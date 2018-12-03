These guests stole the show at the premiere of Chief Daddy

news

As we gear up for the release of the latest Ebonylife film production, we take a look at the premiere that was held last night at the Oriental Hotel. These are the guests that stole the show at the premiere of Chief Daddy.

The billed date for the release of the movie is Sunday, December 2, 2018 and the premiere was given the theme “Opulently Nigerian. Be extra!”

The premiere had the who is who in the world of business, entertainment, sports, and others in attendance. We get to see the Nigerian culture in full gear since everyone will be coming looking totally looking like a Nigerian. The venue of the premiering is the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

The film has a stellar cast starring veterans and newer actors in the Nollywood industry including Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, and Joke Silva. Also featured is entertainer, rapper and two-time AMVCA winner, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, who may be the breakout star of this movie. Chief Daddy was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

The film is centered on the life of billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who is known to be a pillar of the society. He is extravagant, exuberant and larger-than-life but extremely benevolent, as he serves as a benefactor to everyone around him including a large extended family of relatives, household staff, and mistresses. All seems well in the Beecroft household until Chief Daddy passes away and suddenly the ‘wheels begin to turn’ and things go awry.

Guests turned up en masse for the premiere and here's what they wore!