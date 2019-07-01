The show kicked off on Sunday 30th June as 21 housemates entered an undisclosed location to compete for a grand prize of N60 million naira, According to Multichoice Nigeria, this year's edition of the reality TV show will last a whopping 92 days and will be packed with drama, romance, and plenty of spice.

Organisers have promised a jam-packed show is in order and the pepper theme will see 12 different spices dished out each week.

The show, which unveiled Ebuka as the host in February 2019 will run till September 30.

The reality show will kick off with a two- hour launch show that aired live on Africa Magic showcase and the launch was well attended by a whole host of ex-BBNaija stars who came dressed in their most glamorous attire.

The show is known for creating stars and last year's contestants have gone on to have very successful careers in entertainment.

Take a look at the how the stars came to slay the red carpet in style!