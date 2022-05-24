These 5 aso-ebi styles are trending

Here are the popular wedding party styles;

1. Corsets

There is hardly any wedding where you won’t see the bride or guest corseted and tied up at the back.

Corsets give stomach definition and add fitting but not every tailor can pull it off, so be careful the tailor you ask to make it for you.

2. Side rose, middle pleated and side-twisted fan gele

Many wedding guests and brides are moving away from the infinite step gele or fan gele and going for the side rose, middle pleated or side-twisted fan style.

Some are even turning their geles to hats and hairbands.

3. Cut-out styles

Tailors and designers are favouring cut-outs to make dresses.

They start with a underlay and sew cut-outs of fabrics or stones into the dress. This enables the designer to use stones, lace, fabrics to create different designs on the dress.

4. The train

Whether you are the bride or an aso-ebi lady, the trendy look now is to have a long flowing train behind you.

5. Structured sleeves

More and more we are seeing celebrities have one or two spiral stiff sleeves, it makes the outfit look architectural.