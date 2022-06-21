The ultimate guide to becoming a baddie

Baddies have been a thing since the time of Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Beyonce. Rihanna is the ultimate baddie. The Gen Z baddie is Meg thee Stallion.

Here's the ultimate guide;

Tattoos and piercings

Tattoos are sine qua non to a baddie.

She doesn’t have to be extremely tatted, but tattoos on her wrist or shoulder, breasts , thighs, or ankles is a good way to begin the journey into the baddie lifestyle.

Piercings like multiple ear piercings, eyelid piercings, nose rings, nose studs, nipple piercings and such are also essential requirements.

Wearing less and going out more

An essential in the baddie lifestyle is confidence in your body. A baddie must be confident enough to wear less clothes.

Whether it is a night out with friends or travelling to exotic locations, baddies wear less and go out more.

Baddies take pictures in bikinis on a yacht and show us pictures of their buns soaking in the sun.

Waist beads and anklets

Jewellery like waist beads and anklets must be on a baddie’s waist and ankles. This jewellery adds some exotic spice to the baddie cocktail.

Nicely done nails

A baddie always has her nails done - always- not once in a while. She has nice long talons every time you see her and not cheap, tacky nails.

Bikinis

There isn’t a baddie who hasn’t taken a picture of herself in a bikini. Such a baddie simply doesn’t exist.

Bodysuit

A body suit is the tighter version of a jumpsuit, what it does is hug the body tightly and show off the baddie’s amazing body.

Biker shorts

A baddie must have several biker shorts. How else will she show off her thigh gap? It is in the baddie constitution.

Laid edges

The ultimate baddies are our sisters over the pond in the UK, the way their edges are laid and the softness of their wigs is every baddie's dream.

High slit clothes

An outfit with a dangerously long slit, bordering on risky, is a constant staple in every baddies wardrobe.

Contouring and highlighting