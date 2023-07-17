ADVERTISEMENT
The story of the Birkin bag is one every woman can relate to

Temi Iwalaiye

On a late-night trip from Paris to London, the course of fashion history was changed forever. Each version of the story is different, but the main idea is still the same.

Cardi B and her Birkins [Britishvogue]
Who is Jane Birkin, you might ask? She is an English-French actress, singer, and model. She was famous from the 1960s through the 1980s because she was playful, sexual, and stylish. Unfortunately, Jane Birkin died yesterday, July 16, 2023, and that's part of the reason we are telling the story of a true fashion icon.

Jane Birkin and her husband as the Cannes Film Festival 1974 [journaldesfemmes]
During the trip, she carried her distinct wicker basket, filled to the brim with her personal belongings, including her Hermès diary. As she stored it in the overhead compartment of the plane, the contents of the straw bag fell out in front of Dumas. Dumas helped her as she rushed to get her belongings. She needed a handbag with pockets, Dumas jokingly remarked.

The actress replied that she would gladly trade her unique oversized handbag for a spacious Hermès purse, which would be capable of accommodating all the items a busy mother needs to carry. The actress continued by describing how difficult it was for her to locate a bag that was roomy and beautiful. So many bags are cute and small, but few of them can carry everything women need. Every woman has had to buy a big bag in which she can put all her personal effects.

The original sketch of the Birkin bag were created by Dumas on a bag for motion sickness, using feedback from Birkin. The history of the Birkin bag, a luxurious handbag that would eventually rule the world of luxury fashion, has such a low beginning; other bags dominated the market while the Birkin had such low sales. Birkin's profile shot up in August 2001 thanks to an episode in Season four of a famous chick flick, 'Sex and the City'. When Samantha, a character on the show, said, "It's not a bag—it's a Birkin!" the price and reputation of the handbag surged.

Samantha in Sex and the City [Janefinds]
The Jane Birkin bag has been produced in a variety of leathers and hues since its debut.

You have to be on a waiting list to get the bag; it costs about $15,000 and the ultimate sign of being a high-class woman is having the bag in several hues and leathers.

Temi Iwalaiye

