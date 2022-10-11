A sex appeal conversation began on Twitter after someone commented that actress Erica Nlewedim has no sex appeal, that set the ball rolling on that conversation and got us thinking about the Nigerian female celebrities everyone thinks are sexy.
The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable
Even though sex appeal is largely subjective, there are some Nigerian women whom the collective has dubbed as sexy, and nothing can ever change that.
Read Also
5. Ayra Starr
A young entry to this group, but Ayra Starr is gearing up to the top of list. Her mannerism and carriage exude sexiness and confidence.
4. Yemi Alade
This list will be incomplete with mama Africa, whose carriage and body is one of the books.
3. Osas Ighodaro
Osas is beautiful and has immense sex appeal. No one can say Osas isn’t sexy. Period.
2. Genevieve Nnaji
Few women can steal hearts with a steely glance or a smile like Genevieve. This actress has been beautiful and sexy for years even without doing anything. It oozes out of her.
1. Tiwa Savage
The number one African bad girl is number one. She embodies the baddie energy and has been one from the first time she stepped into the Nigerian music scene.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng