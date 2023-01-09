ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The secret lives of Instagram vendors

Temi Iwalaiye

In Nigeria, Instagram vendors are Lords.

Here's what Instagram vendors need to know [Acesaidso]
Here's what Instagram vendors need to know [Acesaidso]

Those who make Ready To Wear outfits are quick to tell you that there is nothing in stock for you to wear, it's not ready to wear. Get it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

You are likely to wait months before the hair you ordered gets delivered and be grateful if it’s of the quality that you expect.

Every day is another day for the vendor to give you an outfit or shoe or bag that is nothing like what you ordered.

Instagram vendors are quick to tell you 'no refunds' and some might even block you if you keep disturbing them. Yes, because we love their content we keep delivering but end up being disappointed when it is delivered or even never delivered.

The best vendors to deal with are those who you know personally or the very popular ones with proven track records.

If the goods you bought look nothing like what you ordered, you are entitled to return them within a reasonable time and get a full refund.

Section 122 of the Federal Consumer and Competition Protection Agency: "Consumers reserve the right to return the product (except in limited circumstances) as long as the product remains in good condition and return is made in a reasonable time.”

Hair vendors are the number one culprit of this because tell us why you haven’t gotten the goods yet you are posting merchandise you don’t have, telling people to order for it. What happens is the goods come delayed or not in the quality you expect or don’t come at all, this means people are going to get duped and defrauded if you cannot return their money.

Don’t say DM for the price, that’s illegal. Every good posted can be adequately described with the price posted alongside.

Section 115 of the Federal Consumer and Competition Protection Agency. “Businesses have a responsibility to provide full disclosures of material facts, including prices of products and services. Prices displayed must be equivalent to point of payment or cash-out prices.”

Plus, whatever you post should always match what was delivered. Section 125 also protects consumers from misleading, false and deceptive information about the goods and makes them liable to pay damages.

For the love of everything good, use a good courier company and not just a random delivery guy, so people won’t have to worried about when their products will be delivered. We don’t want to hear that the delivery man ran off with the goods and if he did, you should refund the money.

Some buyers can be so negligent and not to check the size chart. Confirm and reconfirm their sizes because if it isn’t in their size, they have every right to return it, but perhaps the worse are the tailors because after they have sewn something largely different, you know that it can’t be fixed, the person who paid should be entitled to a refund.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

The scam of women who preach about soft life and men who preach about masculinity

The scam of women who preach about soft life and men who preach about masculinity

The secret lives of Instagram vendors

The secret lives of Instagram vendors

5 healthy snacks to eat when you wake up hungry at night

5 healthy snacks to eat when you wake up hungry at night

6 natural hair care tips for all-weather healthy tresses - hairstylist

6 natural hair care tips for all-weather healthy tresses - hairstylist

These are the mistakes you are making on the first date

These are the mistakes you are making on the first date

7 things you'll learn about yourself from sliding into DMs

7 things you'll learn about yourself from sliding into DMs

10 lifestyle red flags to spot in ex-boyfriend who wants you back

10 lifestyle red flags to spot in ex-boyfriend who wants you back

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nengi's birthday pictures [Instagram/nengi]

4 reality TV stars who posted sultry pictures over the holidays

We call it like we see it and Mercy Aigbe slayed [Instagram]

Mercy Aigbe was the picture of sartorial elegance on her birthday

You can hide your fupa with the right outfit [instagram/musingsofacurvylady]

Style Guide: 5 styling tips to help you hide your big tummy or 'fupa'

Who wore it best? {Instagram]

Who wore it better? Toke Makinwa and Chioma Good Hair steal each other looks