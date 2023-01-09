The secret lives of Instagram vendors

You are likely to wait months before the hair you ordered gets delivered and be grateful if it’s of the quality that you expect.

Every day is another day for the vendor to give you an outfit or shoe or bag that is nothing like what you ordered.

Instagram vendors are quick to tell you 'no refunds' and some might even block you if you keep disturbing them. Yes, because we love their content we keep delivering but end up being disappointed when it is delivered or even never delivered.

The best vendors to deal with are those who you know personally or the very popular ones with proven track records.

No refunds are illegal

If the goods you bought look nothing like what you ordered, you are entitled to return them within a reasonable time and get a full refund.

Section 122 of the Federal Consumer and Competition Protection Agency: "Consumers reserve the right to return the product (except in limited circumstances) as long as the product remains in good condition and return is made in a reasonable time.”

Do not collect money for goods you do not have in stock

Hair vendors are the number one culprit of this because tell us why you haven’t gotten the goods yet you are posting merchandise you don’t have, telling people to order for it. What happens is the goods come delayed or not in the quality you expect or don’t come at all, this means people are going to get duped and defrauded if you cannot return their money.

Posting goods without the price is illegal

Don’t say DM for the price, that’s illegal. Every good posted can be adequately described with the price posted alongside.

Section 115 of the Federal Consumer and Competition Protection Agency. “Businesses have a responsibility to provide full disclosures of material facts, including prices of products and services. Prices displayed must be equivalent to point of payment or cash-out prices.”

Plus, whatever you post should always match what was delivered. Section 125 also protects consumers from misleading, false and deceptive information about the goods and makes them liable to pay damages.

Delivery issues

For the love of everything good, use a good courier company and not just a random delivery guy, so people won’t have to worried about when their products will be delivered. We don’t want to hear that the delivery man ran off with the goods and if he did, you should refund the money.

Emphasize measurement and size