The peculiar fashion of Nigeria’s top 3 presidential aspirants

When it comes to these three most popular politicians who have a stake in the 2023 presidential race, you can notice a discernible style.

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku is known for his white long kaftan almost like an Arabic jalabiya. This style was so popular it was called Atiku.

Our fathers used to take sheda material to the tailor and ask them to make “Atiku'' style. Atiku always pairs it with a very simple cap. He wears suits on a few occasions. Atiku also loves to wear Agbadas with nice embroidery on them.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Tinubu is known for his Yoruba ‘fila’ cap with the infinity logo which has come to be associated with him.

He is also fond of wearing a lot of agbadas, jalabiyas and his ‘Awolowo’ horn-rimmed glasses.

Peter Obi

Peter Obi has always had a very peculiar style. He loves the color black. When he was the former Governor of Anambra state, he was fond of casual shirts and trousers.

Now he has simplified his style to wearing a simple black shirt and black trouser or a black kaftan.