The peculiar fashion of Nigeria’s top 3 presidential aspirants

Temi Iwalaiye

Having a peculiar style is one of the best things a politician can do.

Tinubu, Atiku and Obi have their peculiar style
Tinubu, Atiku and Obi have their peculiar style [Instagram]

A peculiar style creates an air of uniqueness and peculiarity. An example is former Governor of Kano State, Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso’s red cap with a white stripe. Even his supporters are known for wearing this;

Kwankwaso
Kwankwaso

When it comes to these three most popular politicians who have a stake in the 2023 presidential race, you can notice a discernible style.

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Atiku is known for his white long kaftan almost like an Arabic jalabiya. This style was so popular it was called Atiku.

Our fathers used to take sheda material to the tailor and ask them to make “Atiku'' style. Atiku always pairs it with a very simple cap. He wears suits on a few occasions. Atiku also loves to wear Agbadas with nice embroidery on them.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu is known for his Yoruba ‘fila’ cap with the infinity logo which has come to be associated with him.

He is also fond of wearing a lot of agbadas, jalabiyas and his ‘Awolowo’ horn-rimmed glasses.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Peter Obi has always had a very peculiar style. He loves the color black. When he was the former Governor of Anambra state, he was fond of casual shirts and trousers.

Now he has simplified his style to wearing a simple black shirt and black trouser or a black kaftan.

Interestingly, dressing in a particular color has been linked with higher intelligence because it simplifies your decision-making and leaves space for other important decisions.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

