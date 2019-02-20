African luxury fashion was given a worthy platform at The Luxury Lifestyle Market which was held at the Wings Tower and celebrated the very best of what our creative and design talents had to offer.

The luxury lifestyle market (TLLM) hosted its annual two-day shopping event at Wings Tower last weekend, it was a shopper’s haven for the best local and international luxury brands offering discounted prices.

The theme for this year’s event was 'Modern Day Africa' - an ode to the rich cultural landscape of the African luxury industry.

TLLM’s founder Abisola Kola-Daisi designed this year’s event to encapsulate the essence of luxury in Africa by showcasing a carefully curated selection of beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands, displayed against a backdrop of African-themed décor.

Guests shopped from a range of brands including Florence H Luxury, CLAN, Ariaba Jewelry, AKD Casual, Ari & Zee kids, Lancôme, Anne Jacobs, Lady Biba, Just Gorgeous co, Cape Soul, Mazelle Studio, Party Station, My Q Lady, Mai Haven, Nuraniya, Abaya Lagos, Agbani Darego, Apàárt Africa, Prive Atelier, Lohn, Open Haus, Cocoon Lion and Grandex.

In the chill out zone outside, guests had the option of getting food and drinks from Grind Grills café, So Pure, Marie Belbel, Coco Ribbon, Pink Berry, Dominos, and Eventi Cocktails.

On day two, Odio Mimonet displayed a stellar fashion presentation, closing off the event in style.

TLLM is positioning itself to fill the gap in the market for a growing demand for luxury within the continent, empower local luxury brands and challenge negative stereotypes about the potential for a formidable African luxury market.

TLLM was powered by Florence H Luxury and sponsored by Moët & Chandon and Wings Tower.