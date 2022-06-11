The Lagos Leather Fair came out 5 times better

The evening of Friday the 10th of June, at Balmoral Convention Center of The Federal Palace Hotel, was filled with colour, glamour and leathery excitement as guests walked in, exhibitors prepared, caterers plated and servers moved around with trays which were filled and refilled.

As an international event, one that aims to seat amongst the likes of Le CUIR a Paris, ASAF in Istanbul and LINEAPELLE in Italy, the grand opening of the 5th Lagos Leather Fair had in attendance key players within the leather ecosystem from the private and public sectors, the international players as well as the media.

The event which began with a welcome remark from its Convener and Founder, Mrs Femi Olayebi, witnessed speeches from its sponsors which includes Bank of Industry (BOI), Leadway Assurance, Providus Bank and of course the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

The launch of a documentary which captured the essence of the Lagos Leather Fair formed part of the events for the evening. This paved the way for the official opening of the 5th edition of the Lagos Leather Fair where guests and dignitaries enjoyed the pleasure of being the first to tour the exhibition ground, interact with the exhibitors at their booths and experience the bliss of all the leathery that lay within.

The opening set the ball for window shopping, picture taking, video making and of course buying beautifully made Nigerian leather products. The exhibitors ranged from designers of bags and purses to manufacturers of shoes belts and books, to retailers of accessories and even providers of leather product maintaining and refurbishing services.

Finally, the Lagos Leather Fair has opened its doors to all leather enthusiasts, fashion lovers and fun seekers to share in the bliss of its 5th anniversary. You will be awed by the beauty of Made in Nigerian Leather products when you find your way to the Balmoral Convention Center of the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island on Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th of June.

Listen to the conversations, partake in the leather experience, enjoy the bootcamps, watch the live atelier session, see the runway show and experience the pure joy of being around beauty and creativity. Need I say more…

… See you there.

