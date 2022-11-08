The lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to a larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Stylist, The Style Infidel threw a not-so subtle shade at Nigerian celebrities on his Instagram stories, “There is a huge difference between a costume party aka Halloween and attending a movie premiere.”

Going overboard isn’t exactly new, a popular culprit is an ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate Ifu Ennada and her accomplice Tiannah Place Empire.

The art of simplicity is lost on these duo, sometimes it works, and Tiannah creates beautiful pieces, but other times it’s cringy.

We saw that again with the wrong spelling of the late Chadwick Boseman who played the first Black Panther, on the cape of former Big Brother Naija House, Hermes Iseyele, it was spelt 'Chad Boswick'.

Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death is a very sore topic for most people, the designer should have paid more attention. Not only was it tacky, but it was disrespectful to his memory.

The question on everyone’s mind is, was a theme given? At first, we were excited to see so many great costumes and even rated them, but it was very possible that there wasn’t a theme and even if there was - some people went overboard.

Even the cast members were not elaborately dressed.

As you would recall, even at the Los Angeles and London premiere of the movie, the cast of the movie and their red carpet guests wore dinner gowns, blazers and jumpsuits - No African-themed costumes.

Since Nigerian celebrities live in Africa, we don't mind that they wore African attires, only that some of them were tacky.

Also, some Nigerian celebrities didn’t wear costumes - so it’s possible those who wore costumes did so on a frolic of their own.

You can look gorgeous while looking simple, Lupita Nyongo wore a gorgeous draped dress by Vivienne Westwood.