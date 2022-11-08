RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to a larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Temi Iwalaiye

RIP Chad Boswisk was boldly written on Hermes Iseyele’s costume to the Black Panther II premiere.

Hermes and Sheggz at the movie premiere [Twitter]
Hermes and Sheggz at the movie premiere [Twitter]

The error in Hermes’ costume might be an honest mistake, maybe, but it showed a lack of tact and unprofessionalism.

Stylist, The Style Infidel threw a not-so subtle shade at Nigerian celebrities on his Instagram stories, “There is a huge difference between a costume party aka Halloween and attending a movie premiere.”

Going overboard isn’t exactly new, a popular culprit is an ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate Ifu Ennada and her accomplice Tiannah Place Empire.

The art of simplicity is lost on these duo, sometimes it works, and Tiannah creates beautiful pieces, but other times it’s cringy.

We saw that again with the wrong spelling of the late Chadwick Boseman who played the first Black Panther, on the cape of former Big Brother Naija House, Hermes Iseyele, it was spelt 'Chad Boswick'.

Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death is a very sore topic for most people, the designer should have paid more attention. Not only was it tacky, but it was disrespectful to his memory.

The question on everyone’s mind is, was a theme given? At first, we were excited to see so many great costumes and even rated them, but it was very possible that there wasn’t a theme and even if there was - some people went overboard.

Even the cast members were not elaborately dressed.

As you would recall, even at the Los Angeles and London premiere of the movie, the cast of the movie and their red carpet guests wore dinner gowns, blazers and jumpsuits - No African-themed costumes.

Since Nigerian celebrities live in Africa, we don't mind that they wore African attires, only that some of them were tacky.

Also, some Nigerian celebrities didn’t wear costumes - so it’s possible those who wore costumes did so on a frolic of their own.

You can look gorgeous while looking simple, Lupita Nyongo wore a gorgeous draped dress by Vivienne Westwood.

In a bid to always make a dramatic statement, fashion blunders are made. There is a thin line between glamorous and tacky and overdressed, and Nigerian influencers and celebrities skim across it way too much.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine

Chris Evans is the sexiest man alive according to People Magazine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

Medplus expands wellness services unveils 90th store

Medplus expands wellness services unveils 90th store

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

6 symptoms of stomach ulcer

Zagg redefines the energy drink experience with exciting launch party

Zagg redefines the energy drink experience with exciting launch party

Pere, Larry Gaaga, Cubana Chief Priest unveiled as Gulder ambassador

Pere, Larry Gaaga, Cubana Chief Priest unveiled as Gulder ambassador

3 hilarious antics of some Instagram food influencers

3 hilarious antics of some Instagram food influencers

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

5 streets in Lagos that NEVER sleep

