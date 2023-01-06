ADVERTISEMENT
The IJGB guide to slaying inspired by Chinyere Adogu

Temi Iwalaiye

The style influencer crew were part of the IJMBs who came to take Nigeria by storm, and we got a chance to enjoy their fashion.

Chi Chi slay is the ultimate IJGB slay [Instagram]
Chi Chi slay is the ultimate IJGB slay [Instagram]

From Kiitiana to Sweet Like Oyin or African Yawn, and many others came to Nigeria.

One of the most interesting outings was that by lifestyle influencer, Chinyere Adogu, who had a brunch for fashion and lifestyle influencers the event itself was a burst of colour and the guests were as colourful as can be;

Chi Chi came off the private jet wearing brown khaki pants and a crop top, and a sandal. It wasn’t time yet to cause tension and heat.

She kept it chic in a one-armed little black dress.

Still sticking to black and white mono tones, she wore a midi gown.

But we had to ask what of a party dress? She answered our prayers by dressing up in this green mini gown ensemble.

The host with the most herself wore a ruffled gold dress by Saks and clear heels.

For a trip to Abuja, she kept it northern and fabulous in a green abaya.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

