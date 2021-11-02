RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best street styles at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the best street styles spotted in Lagos Fashion Week 2021.

Akin Faminu for Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue]
Akin Faminu for Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue]

Lagos Fashion Week 2021 has come and gone. As they say, all good things must come to an end, and it did.

While it lasted, it was a glamorous time with fashionistas dressing to the nines in the most innovative way possible.

These were the best looks at the Lagos Fashion Week 2021.

  1. The cute fedora and the statement sleeves is a look!
Style connoisseur for Lagos Fashion week [stephentayo/vogue]
Style connoisseur for Lagos Fashion week [stephentayo/vogue] Pulse Nigeria

2. These dramatic sleeves had us in our feelings.

Guests at Lagos Fashion Week in dramatic sleeves [stephentayo/vogue]
Guests at Lagos Fashion Week in dramatic sleeves [stephentayo/vogue] Pulse Nigeria

3. Mix lounge wear with cowries and voila, this Akin Faminu look is the result.

Akin Faminu for Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue]
Akin Faminu for Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue] Pulse Nigeria

5.This particular guest wore the mask throughout the event. He stayed committed to the part. Kudos.

Guests at Lagos Fashion Week 2021
Guests at Lagos Fashion Week 2021 Pulse Nigeria

6. Denola Grey arrived in a classic mint green suit.

Denola Grey at Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue]
Denola Grey at Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue] Pulse Nigeria

7. Chioma Goodhair came dripping with blood literally in these outfit from Weizdum Franklyn.

Chioma goodhair for Lagos Fashion Week [instagram/chiomagoodhair]
Chioma goodhair for Lagos Fashion Week [instagram/chiomagoodhair] Pulse Nigeria

8. This guest at Lagos Fashion week repped Nigerian culture well in this agbada.

Guests at Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue]
Guests at Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue] Pulse Nigeria

9. This guest is on this list to show that simplicity is still fashionable.

Guests at the Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue]
Guests at the Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue] Pulse Nigeria

10. The whole thug look was giving what it was supposed to give.

Guests at the Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue]
Guests at the Lagos Fashion Week [stephentayo/vogue] Pulse Nigeria

