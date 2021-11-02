The best street styles at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

While it lasted, it was a glamorous time with fashionistas dressing to the nines in the most innovative way possible.

These were the best looks at the Lagos Fashion Week 2021.

The cute fedora and the statement sleeves is a look!

2. These dramatic sleeves had us in our feelings.

3. Mix lounge wear with cowries and voila, this Akin Faminu look is the result.

5.This particular guest wore the mask throughout the event. He stayed committed to the part. Kudos.

6. Denola Grey arrived in a classic mint green suit.

7. Chioma Goodhair came dripping with blood literally in these outfit from Weizdum Franklyn.

8. This guest at Lagos Fashion week repped Nigerian culture well in this agbada.

9. This guest is on this list to show that simplicity is still fashionable.

10. The whole thug look was giving what it was supposed to give.