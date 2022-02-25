The best pictures on Instagram this week

Every week we bring you the best celebrity pictures, and this week is no exception. Here are some of this week’s best.
Adesua Etomi
Adesua celebrates her birthday looking like an angel in all white.
Nancy Isime
Nancy hosts The Future Awards in a pink blazer. A blend of femininity and sophistication.
Funke Akindele
Funke in this red pleated gown is an absolute delight.
Toke Makinwa
Toke attends The Future Awards in a velvet gown with a very interesting bodice.
Chef Chi
This portrait of Chi is absolutely stunning.
Cee C
Sometimes all you need is a phone camera and the sun as a filter for the perfect picture.
