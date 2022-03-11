The best pictures on Instagram this week

What are this week’s best pictures? The ones that trended and had us saying, ‘wow’!. Here they are;
Every week, we curate the best pictures on Instagram for you.
Mercy Eke
Mercy is Aso-Ebi chic in this look. Absolutely gorgeous! Igbo brides should be inspired.
Wizkid
Wizkid looked relaxed as usual in all black and a Fendi coat, his fans showered the pictures with likes.
Diane Russet
Diane is stunning in this headshot, the makeup looks beautiful and the white is befitting.
Eniola Badmus
Eniola's red dress is a dream. Her body transformation game is admirable.
Rema
Rema is like every teenager’s crush posing in a red car.
Skepta
Skepta looks amazing, the tattoos, the leather jacket all sexy.
Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa looks extra stylish, her looks are to die for and the shoes and bags are extra.
