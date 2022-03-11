RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Every week, we curate the best pictures on Instagram for you.

Toke, Wiz and Skepta slayed this week [Instagram]
Toke, Wiz and Skepta slayed this week [Instagram]

What are this week’s best pictures? The ones that trended and had us saying, ‘wow’!. Here they are;

Recommended articles

Mercy is Aso-Ebi chic in this look. Absolutely gorgeous! Igbo brides should be inspired.

Wizkid looked relaxed as usual in all black and a Fendi coat, his fans showered the pictures with likes.

Diane is stunning in this headshot, the makeup looks beautiful and the white is befitting.

Eniola's red dress is a dream. Her body transformation game is admirable.

Rema is like every teenager’s crush posing in a red car.

Skepta looks amazing, the tattoos, the leather jacket all sexy.

Toke Makinwa looks extra stylish, her looks are to die for and the shoes and bags are extra.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The best pictures on Instagram this week

The best pictures on Instagram this week

The evolution of the use of social media over the years and its future

The evolution of the use of social media over the years and its future

The March 8th initiative 2022 programme; A focus on education and entrepreneurship

The March 8th initiative 2022 programme; A focus on education and entrepreneurship

How long should s*x last? Here's all you need to know

How long should s*x last? Here's all you need to know

Hypo toilet cleaner launches toilet rescue volunteer campaign at lagos NYSC

Hypo toilet cleaner launches toilet rescue volunteer campaign at lagos NYSC

N3.1 million up for grap on the Chupez Talent Hunt

N3.1 million up for grap on the Chupez Talent Hunt

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

A brief walk into the lives of the 5 richest kings in Africa

2 great reasons NEVER to steam your vagina

2 great reasons NEVER to steam your vagina

Dear men, here's how to wash your penis

Dear men, here's how to wash your penis

Trending

Fashion Police: Kim Kardashian wrapped herself in Balenciaga tape. Iconic or not?

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga [Stylecaster]

The best pictures on Instagram this week

These are this week's best pictures [Instagram]

Why fashion brands in Nigeria make unaffordable clothes

Deola Sagoe's design at 2018 Lagos Fashion week [daughtersofAfrica]

Beauty Inspiration: Osas Ighodaro is one of the sexiest women in Nigeria, here’s why;

Osas looks good everytime [Instagram]