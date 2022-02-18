Besides the Valentine’s day photoshoots, we had some great celebrity pictures.
The best pictures on Instagram this week
Another week, another slay; who had the best pictures this week?
We scoured Instagram; here are the best pictures we found.
Mercy Eke
Mercy set the internet ablaze temporarily in this custom made silver gown.
Davido
If there is anything like the picture of the week, then it goes to Davido looking dapper in this red suit.
Bam Bam and Teddy A
Bam Bam and Teddy A announced that they are expecting another baby in a cute picture of the family.
Alex Unusual
Alex entered her 26th year looking like Barbie.
Tacha
Tacha looked her best yet and had us green with envy in this sexy piece by 2207 by Tbally.
