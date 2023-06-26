Black Entertainment Television (BET) held its award ceremony on Sunday, June 26, 2023. As usual, African acts like Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Libianca were nominated in various categories.
The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
Our favourite looks from the 2023 BET Awards red carpet.
Recommended articles
Davido also attended and performed at the event, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The fashion at the BET Awards isn’t always as glamorous as other awards, but many black celebrities showed up looking gorgeous.
Here are our best-dressed:
Davido
Davido looked splendid in a silver jacket, black trousers, and black boots. Certainly simple and well-put together.
Latto
Latto attended the event in a gorgeous black chiffon gown. It gave us early 2000s vibes, and we loved to see it.
Ice Spice
Ice Spice wore a black gown; I love how it was a cross between lingerie and a gown. She also wore a ginger-coloured bone straight wig; ginger is her colour, we must say.
Summer Walker
Summer Walker was arguably the best-dressed woman at the event; she also wore a black gown (black was a popular colour at the event). Her gown spelt, elegance.
Libianca
Libianca looked like the belle of the ball in this nude mesh midi gown, simple but elegant.
Laron Rhines
The blue colour jacket and trousers were so well-tailored that we couldn’t stop staring. I also loved the white shoes. Powder blue is such a great colour.
Leigh Anne
From the hair to the gown, Leigh Anne was artistic and ethereal, loving the frills on the gown. C’est Magnifique.
Jennifer Freeman
It seems black was the theme of yesterday; this high-slit black gown with designs on the bra is gorgeous.
Kash doll
Kash dazzled in this silver leather dress, complete with gloves. I loved how she chose that colour, she looked beautiful as usual.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng