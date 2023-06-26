ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

Our favourite looks from the 2023 BET Awards red carpet.

Best-dressed celebs at the BET Awards [Gettyimages]
Best-dressed celebs at the BET Awards [Gettyimages]

Black Entertainment Television (BET) held its award ceremony on Sunday, June 26, 2023. As usual, African acts like Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, and Libianca were nominated in various categories.

Recommended articles

Davido also attended and performed at the event, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The fashion at the BET Awards isn’t always as glamorous as other awards, but many black celebrities showed up looking gorgeous.

Here are our best-dressed:

ADVERTISEMENT
Davido at the BET Awards [Gettyimages]
Davido at the BET Awards [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Davido looked splendid in a silver jacket, black trousers, and black boots. Certainly simple and well-put together.

Latto at the BET Awards [Gettyimages]
Latto at the BET Awards [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Latto attended the event in a gorgeous black chiffon gown. It gave us early 2000s vibes, and we loved to see it.

Ice Spice at the BET Awards [GettyImages]
Ice Spice at the BET Awards [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Ice Spice wore a black gown; I love how it was a cross between lingerie and a gown. She also wore a ginger-coloured bone straight wig; ginger is her colour, we must say.

ADVERTISEMENT
Summer Walker at the event [GettyImages]
Summer Walker at the event [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Summer Walker was arguably the best-dressed woman at the event; she also wore a black gown (black was a popular colour at the event). Her gown spelt, elegance.

Libianca at the BET Awards [GettyImages]
Libianca at the BET Awards [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Libianca looked like the belle of the ball in this nude mesh midi gown, simple but elegant.

ADVERTISEMENT
Laron Rhines at the BET Awards [GettyImages]
Laron Rhines at the BET Awards [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

The blue colour jacket and trousers were so well-tailored that we couldn’t stop staring. I also loved the white shoes. Powder blue is such a great colour.

Leigh Anne at the BET Awards [GettyImages]
Leigh Anne at the BET Awards [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

From the hair to the gown, Leigh Anne was artistic and ethereal, loving the frills on the gown. C’est Magnifique.

It seems black was the theme of yesterday; this high-slit black gown with designs on the bra is gorgeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kash dazzled in this silver leather dress, complete with gloves. I loved how she chose that colour, she looked beautiful as usual.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Adesua Etomi-Wellington

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Adesua Etomi-Wellington

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

Apperito by Grand Oak Limited wins Africa’s Most Innovative Premium Bitter Appetizer Beverage of the year at AFRIBIS 2023

Apperito by Grand Oak Limited wins Africa’s Most Innovative Premium Bitter Appetizer Beverage of the year at AFRIBIS 2023

OPPO celebrates Eid with a spectacular twist, surprising customers for their unwavering loyalty!

OPPO celebrates Eid with a spectacular twist, surprising customers for their unwavering loyalty!

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

5 Natural ways to firm up saggy skin

5 Natural ways to firm up saggy skin

'I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man'

'I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man'

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Here's what Àrò Mẹ́ta, the Lagos statue means

Here's what Àrò Mẹ́ta, the Lagos statue means

3 different kinds of palm nut soup in Nigeria

3 different kinds of palm nut soup in Nigeria

Life-changing tips for saving money when times are tough

Life-changing tips for saving money when times are tough

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best and worst dressed housemates at the reunion [Instagram]

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Dahmola and Enioluwa in similar outfits [Instagram]

Who wore it best? Enioluwa and Dahmola challenge masculine norms, wear similar skirts