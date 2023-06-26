The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

Davido also attended and performed at the event, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The fashion at the BET Awards isn’t always as glamorous as other awards, but many black celebrities showed up looking gorgeous.

Here are our best-dressed:

Davido

Davido looked splendid in a silver jacket, black trousers, and black boots. Certainly simple and well-put together.

Latto

Latto attended the event in a gorgeous black chiffon gown. It gave us early 2000s vibes, and we loved to see it.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice wore a black gown; I love how it was a cross between lingerie and a gown. She also wore a ginger-coloured bone straight wig; ginger is her colour, we must say.

Summer Walker

Summer Walker was arguably the best-dressed woman at the event; she also wore a black gown (black was a popular colour at the event). Her gown spelt, elegance.

Libianca

Libianca looked like the belle of the ball in this nude mesh midi gown, simple but elegant.

Laron Rhines

The blue colour jacket and trousers were so well-tailored that we couldn’t stop staring. I also loved the white shoes. Powder blue is such a great colour.

Leigh Anne

From the hair to the gown, Leigh Anne was artistic and ethereal, loving the frills on the gown. C’est Magnifique.

Jennifer Freeman

It seems black was the theme of yesterday; this high-slit black gown with designs on the bra is gorgeous.

Kash doll

