The best-dressed celebrities at Black Panther II Nigerian premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Some of the best looks we saw at the Black Panther Premiere II.

The best looks from Black Panther II premiere [Instagram]
The best looks from Black Panther II premiere [Instagram]

The Black Panther II had many Nigerian celebrities stepping out. It combined their love for two things - costumes and parties.

Celebrities, influencers, and Big Brother Naija alumni all came out to celebrate with the cast and crew of the critically acclaimed show. Tiannah Place Empire famous for their costume making also came through for most of the celebs. Here are the best pictures;

Allysyn took a page from the playbook of Dora Milaje. She always rocks a bald look so it was pretty nice to see her act like the Dora Milaje

Dunni looked like the queen's mother in her outfit. So regal.

Sharon experimented with some face paint and we have to say, just as her caption said, “Wah kan da beauty is this?”

She looked so gorgeous but what we loved about the outfit was the picture of Chadwick Boseman on the train.

Talk about commitment to a theme. He took a cue from the movie and dressed it up to the last T.

Tiannah used a Kente to make a very stylish cloak for Bella, the hair and make-up were also exquisite.

Sandra channelled his inner queen mother in this picture.

Temi Iwalaiye

