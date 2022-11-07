The best-dressed celebrities at Black Panther II Nigerian premiere

Celebrities, influencers, and Big Brother Naija alumni all came out to celebrate with the cast and crew of the critically acclaimed show. Tiannah Place Empire famous for their costume making also came through for most of the celebs. Here are the best pictures;

Allysyn Audu

Allysyn took a page from the playbook of Dora Milaje. She always rocks a bald look so it was pretty nice to see her act like the Dora Milaje

Dunni Ade

Dunni looked like the queen's mother in her outfit. So regal.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon experimented with some face paint and we have to say, just as her caption said, “Wah kan da beauty is this?”

Morey Faith

She looked so gorgeous but what we loved about the outfit was the picture of Chadwick Boseman on the train.

Prince Nelson Enwerem

Talk about commitment to a theme. He took a cue from the movie and dressed it up to the last T.

Bella Okagbue

Tiannah used a Kente to make a very stylish cloak for Bella, the hair and make-up were also exquisite.

Sandra Okunzuwa