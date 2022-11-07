The Black Panther II had many Nigerian celebrities stepping out. It combined their love for two things - costumes and parties.
The best-dressed celebrities at Black Panther II Nigerian premiere
Some of the best looks we saw at the Black Panther Premiere II.
Celebrities, influencers, and Big Brother Naija alumni all came out to celebrate with the cast and crew of the critically acclaimed show. Tiannah Place Empire famous for their costume making also came through for most of the celebs. Here are the best pictures;
Allysyn Audu
Allysyn took a page from the playbook of Dora Milaje. She always rocks a bald look so it was pretty nice to see her act like the Dora Milaje
Dunni Ade
Dunni looked like the queen's mother in her outfit. So regal.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon experimented with some face paint and we have to say, just as her caption said, “Wah kan da beauty is this?”
Morey Faith
She looked so gorgeous but what we loved about the outfit was the picture of Chadwick Boseman on the train.
Prince Nelson Enwerem
Talk about commitment to a theme. He took a cue from the movie and dressed it up to the last T.
Bella Okagbue
Tiannah used a Kente to make a very stylish cloak for Bella, the hair and make-up were also exquisite.
Sandra Okunzuwa
Sandra channelled his inner queen mother in this picture.
