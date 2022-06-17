The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Here are some of the best;

Tiwa

The air in the US must be so different. Tiwa has been slaying back to back. Love this leotard from Tubo.

Davido

Davido looks amazing in these casual shorts and shirts. The orange snickers provide an interesting contrast.

Rita Dominic

Rita's look is certainly fresh and inspiring. Love the mix of blue and white.

Ayra Starr

Ayra released this cute image to celebrate her birthday.

Adekunle Gold

We are big fans of Adekunle's style. We definitely love this patchwork leather outfit.

Temi Otedola

Has green ever looked so pretty? We doubt it. The graphic eyeliner is a nice touch.

Liquorose

Liquorose was a complete Edo queen. So beautiful.

Maria