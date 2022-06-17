This week has been an interesting week with many celebrity sightings and pictures.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Another week, another slay.
Here are some of the best;
Tiwa
The air in the US must be so different. Tiwa has been slaying back to back. Love this leotard from Tubo.
Davido
Davido looks amazing in these casual shorts and shirts. The orange snickers provide an interesting contrast.
Rita Dominic
Rita's look is certainly fresh and inspiring. Love the mix of blue and white.
Ayra Starr
Ayra released this cute image to celebrate her birthday.
Adekunle Gold
We are big fans of Adekunle's style. We definitely love this patchwork leather outfit.
Temi Otedola
Has green ever looked so pretty? We doubt it. The graphic eyeliner is a nice touch.
Liquorose
Liquorose was a complete Edo queen. So beautiful.
Maria
Maria's face looked so pretty she had to make the list.
