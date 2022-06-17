RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

Celebrity picture of the week [Instagram]
Celebrity picture of the week [Instagram]

This week has been an interesting week with many celebrity sightings and pictures.

Recommended articles

Here are some of the best;

The air in the US must be so different. Tiwa has been slaying back to back. Love this leotard from Tubo.

Davido looks amazing in these casual shorts and shirts. The orange snickers provide an interesting contrast.

Rita's look is certainly fresh and inspiring. Love the mix of blue and white.

Ayra released this cute image to celebrate her birthday.

We are big fans of Adekunle's style. We definitely love this patchwork leather outfit.

Has green ever looked so pretty? We doubt it. The graphic eyeliner is a nice touch.

Liquorose was a complete Edo queen. So beautiful.

Maria's face looked so pretty she had to make the list.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

5 annoying foods President Buhari has to quickly ban before 2023

5 annoying foods President Buhari has to quickly ban before 2023

7 important social issues teenagers are struggling with in 2022

7 important social issues teenagers are struggling with in 2022

The irregular migrant's dilemma and struggle

The irregular migrant's dilemma and struggle

The history of the brutal slave trade in Ghana

The history of the brutal slave trade in Ghana

Sex Tourism: 7 countries you can't visit with your sex toys

Sex Tourism: 7 countries you can't visit with your sex toys

Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

Did Kim Kardashian damage Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress?

7 interesting facts about the Igbo culture

7 interesting facts about the Igbo culture

Beyoncé explores retro fashion on the cover of British Vogue's July issue

Beyoncé explores retro fashion on the cover of British Vogue's July issue

Trending

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

These are this week's best pictures [Instagram]

The Lagos Leather Fair came out 5 times better

The Lagos Leather Fair came out 5 times better

Style Inspiration: Chioma Good Hair always has the audacity to make fashion statements

Chioma always looks fabulous [Instagram]

The big bang of the Lagos Leather Fair 5th anniversary

The big bang of the Lagos Leather Fair 5th anniversary