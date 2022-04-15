The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Interestingly, we got some our best pictures from Liquorose’s birthday party.

Who’s on your list? These are the celebrities we couldn’t keep our eyes off.

Davido

Davido was all smiles while he posed for the gram in a silk shirt, comfy pants, slippers and dark shades.

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

The picture of the week certainly goes to Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi who trended because of their engagement pictures. The couple were spotted looking loved up and of course, we had to ‘awww’.

Liquorose

The blue gown Emagine by Bukola was sultry and perfect for Liquorose. The hair and makeup compliments the look too.

Erica Nlewedim

Come through Erica! For the premiere of her new movie 'Blood Covenant,' she chose this colourful gown with a plunging neckline and is glowing positively.

Diane Eneje

This young influencer has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, the colour of the gown, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Rita Dominic

Rita was a bundle of happiness at her Bridal shower, and she deserves a spot on our list.

Tacha Akide

Hey Fashionable Tacha! Tacha makes many fashion risks that pay off because of her amazing body. She looks beautiful in this aso-ebi outfit with dramatic sleeves.

Osas Ighodaro

Has there ever been a time Osas didn’t looked gorgeous? The rainbow colored gown on her body is giving us summertime hues.