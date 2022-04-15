RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week has come and gone, and we are ranking the best celebrity pictures on Instagram.

This week’s list is ranked from the most exceptional picture, the one that trended the most and got a lot of likes on Instagram.

Interestingly, we got some our best pictures from Liquorose’s birthday party.

Who’s on your list? These are the celebrities we couldn’t keep our eyes off.

Davido was all smiles while he posed for the gram in a silk shirt, comfy pants, slippers and dark shades.

The picture of the week certainly goes to Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi who trended because of their engagement pictures. The couple were spotted looking loved up and of course, we had to ‘awww’.

The blue gown Emagine by Bukola was sultry and perfect for Liquorose. The hair and makeup compliments the look too.

Come through Erica! For the premiere of her new movie 'Blood Covenant,' she chose this colourful gown with a plunging neckline and is glowing positively.

This young influencer has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, the colour of the gown, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Rita was a bundle of happiness at her Bridal shower, and she deserves a spot on our list.

Hey Fashionable Tacha! Tacha makes many fashion risks that pay off because of her amazing body. She looks beautiful in this aso-ebi outfit with dramatic sleeves.

Has there ever been a time Osas didn’t looked gorgeous? The rainbow colored gown on her body is giving us summertime hues.

Osas rounds off our celebrity pictures of the week. Who else do you think deserves a spot?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

