The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

Many celebrities have figuratively refused to pull their legs away from our necks with their hot pictures and, we are here for it.

Ozo, Wizkid and Dora are some of the best pictures on Instagram {instagram}
This was an eventful week for our Nigerian celebrities. Some had their birthdays, others went for burial ceremonies, and vacations. The rest just took it upon themselves to drop hot and sizzling pictures on Instagram for us to savor.

Here are the best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week.

Wizkid is perfectly calm in this teal two -piece.

For his birthday photoshoot, he went shirtless and wore sexy leather pants. Very steamy picture.

Dora is wearing a floral gown by House of Jarmaine.

Toke is Aso-ebi perfect in this Ankara gown with ankara cut-outs.

Lucy looks like an African goddess in this black bikini.

Ozo is a perfect gentleman in this David Wej suit.

2207 by Tbally did an amazing one on this Ankara worn by Stephanie Coker. You barely know it is an Ankara gown.

Ice Prince is casual in an orange sweater, jeans and Air Jordans.

Nengi is the perfect wardrobe staple - little black dress

Omotola is regal in this black gown. The bodice is breathtaking.

