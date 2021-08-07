The best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Here are the best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week.

Wizkid

Wizkid is perfectly calm in this teal two -piece.

Prince Nelson Enwerem

For his birthday photoshoot, he went shirtless and wore sexy leather pants. Very steamy picture.

Dorathy

Dora is wearing a floral gown by House of Jarmaine.

Toke Makinwa

Toke is Aso-ebi perfect in this Ankara gown with ankara cut-outs.

Lucy

Lucy looks like an African goddess in this black bikini.

Ozo

Ozo is a perfect gentleman in this David Wej suit.

Stephanie Coker

2207 by Tbally did an amazing one on this Ankara worn by Stephanie Coker. You barely know it is an Ankara gown.

Ice Prince

Ice Prince is casual in an orange sweater, jeans and Air Jordans.

Nengi

Nengi is the perfect wardrobe staple - little black dress

Omotola