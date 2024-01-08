The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Golden Globes

Movie makers and actors arrived on the red carpet looking as glamorous as ever, but there were many fashion hits and misses.

Best Dressed

Here are the best-dressed celebrities:

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift

Pulse Nigeria

For the Golden Globes, Taylor stunned with her best red carpet look in recent years. She wore an open-back, shimmering green dress from Gucci. Plus, her makeup was soft and subtle, which completed the outfit.

Jennifer Lopez

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

She was absolutely breathtaking in a pink gown from Nicole and Felicia. It was soft, feminine, and certainly gave off old Hollywood glamour.

Elizabeth Olsen

Pulse Nigeria

White is fast becoming a red carpet classic. Elizabeth Olsen looked dashing in Vivienne Westwood.

Colman Domingo

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Colman was the best-dressed man at the Golden Globes; the military-style jacket and pants had such an excellent fit on him.

Emily Blunt

Pulse Nigeria

The perfect mix of silver and white. Emily was beautiful in a gown that was elegant, sexy, and feminine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julia Garner

Pulse Nigeria

Stars were made to shine, and Julia was shining in this metallic gown from Gucci.

Gillian Anderson

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

As the popular saying goes, “Gillian is mother!” This white ball gown from Gabriela Hearst was simply magical.

Heidi Klum

Pulse Nigeria

Heidi radiated queen energy on the red carpet in this red gown. The flower motif was also so gorgeous. Her makeup rounded up the look perfectly.

Timothee Chalamet

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

When it comes to men’s fashion, fit is everything, and Timothee’s suit fit him perfectly, especially the shining black jacket from Celine.

Margot Robbie

Pulse Nigeria

Margot Robbie dressed up as superstar Barbie, and she nailed the look in custom Armani Prive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Brosnahan

Pulse Nigeria

Simply elegant and beautiful in red Sergio Hudson, though a nice necklace would have been perfect.

Charles Melton

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The navy blue and black combination and the fit were perfect.

Worst dressed

Who were the fashion offenders for the night?

Selena Gomez

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Firstly, the taffeta fabric was so inelegant. Plus, the little high-low thing going on is so 2010.

Billie Eilish

Pulse Nigeria

Billie Eilish looked like she borrowed her outfit from an old plus-size English teacher.

Bella Ramsey

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Blue and grey is not a good colour combination.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Pulse Nigeria

The peplum was a nice choice, but the upper part of the outfit gave her a very broad shoulder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celine Song

Pulse Nigeria