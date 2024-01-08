The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes
Here are the best and worst-dressed celebrities at the Golden Globes.
Movie makers and actors arrived on the red carpet looking as glamorous as ever, but there were many fashion hits and misses.
Best Dressed
Here are the best-dressed celebrities:
Taylor Swift
For the Golden Globes, Taylor stunned with her best red carpet look in recent years. She wore an open-back, shimmering green dress from Gucci. Plus, her makeup was soft and subtle, which completed the outfit.
Jennifer Lopez
She was absolutely breathtaking in a pink gown from Nicole and Felicia. It was soft, feminine, and certainly gave off old Hollywood glamour.
Elizabeth Olsen
White is fast becoming a red carpet classic. Elizabeth Olsen looked dashing in Vivienne Westwood.
Colman Domingo
Colman was the best-dressed man at the Golden Globes; the military-style jacket and pants had such an excellent fit on him.
Emily Blunt
The perfect mix of silver and white. Emily was beautiful in a gown that was elegant, sexy, and feminine.
Julia Garner
Stars were made to shine, and Julia was shining in this metallic gown from Gucci.
Gillian Anderson
As the popular saying goes, “Gillian is mother!” This white ball gown from Gabriela Hearst was simply magical.
Heidi Klum
Heidi radiated queen energy on the red carpet in this red gown. The flower motif was also so gorgeous. Her makeup rounded up the look perfectly.
Timothee Chalamet
When it comes to men’s fashion, fit is everything, and Timothee’s suit fit him perfectly, especially the shining black jacket from Celine.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie dressed up as superstar Barbie, and she nailed the look in custom Armani Prive.
Rachel Brosnahan
Simply elegant and beautiful in red Sergio Hudson, though a nice necklace would have been perfect.
Charles Melton
The navy blue and black combination and the fit were perfect.
Worst dressed
Who were the fashion offenders for the night?
Selena Gomez
Firstly, the taffeta fabric was so inelegant. Plus, the little high-low thing going on is so 2010.
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish looked like she borrowed her outfit from an old plus-size English teacher.
Bella Ramsey
Blue and grey is not a good colour combination.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
The peplum was a nice choice, but the upper part of the outfit gave her a very broad shoulder.
Celine Song
What was the idea behind this outfit? Let’s make an oversized skirt and tie it with a rope?
