The best and worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the best and worst-dressed celebrities at the Golden Globes.

Movie makers and actors arrived on the red carpet looking as glamorous as ever, but there were many fashion hits and misses.

Here are the best-dressed celebrities:

[GettyImages]
[GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

For the Golden Globes, Taylor stunned with her best red carpet look in recent years. She wore an open-back, shimmering green dress from Gucci. Plus, her makeup was soft and subtle, which completed the outfit.

Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes [GettyImages]
Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria
She was absolutely breathtaking in a pink gown from Nicole and Felicia. It was soft, feminine, and certainly gave off old Hollywood glamour.

Elisabeth Olsen at the Golden Globes [Gettyimages]
Elisabeth Olsen at the Golden Globes [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

White is fast becoming a red carpet classic. Elizabeth Olsen looked dashing in Vivienne Westwood.

Colman Domingo [GettyImages]
Colman Domingo [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Colman was the best-dressed man at the Golden Globes; the military-style jacket and pants had such an excellent fit on him.

Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes [GettyImages]
Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

The perfect mix of silver and white. Emily was beautiful in a gown that was elegant, sexy, and feminine.

Julia Garner at the Golden Globes [GettyImages]
Julia Garner at the Golden Globes [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Stars were made to shine, and Julia was shining in this metallic gown from Gucci.

Gillian Anderson at the Golden Globes [GettyImages]
Gillian Anderson at the Golden Globes [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria
As the popular saying goes, “Gillian is mother!” This white ball gown from Gabriela Hearst was simply magical.

Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes [GettyImages]
Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Heidi radiated queen energy on the red carpet in this red gown. The flower motif was also so gorgeous. Her makeup rounded up the look perfectly.

Timothee Chamalet at the Golden Globes [GettyImages]
Timothee Chamalet at the Golden Globes [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

When it comes to men’s fashion, fit is everything, and Timothee’s suit fit him perfectly, especially the shining black jacket from Celine.

Margot Robbie at the Golden Globes [Gettyimages]
Margot Robbie at the Golden Globes [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

Margot Robbie dressed up as superstar Barbie, and she nailed the look in custom Armani Prive.

Rachel Brosnahan at the Golden Globes[GettyImages]
Rachel Brosnahan at the Golden Globes[GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Simply elegant and beautiful in red Sergio Hudson, though a nice necklace would have been perfect.

Charles Melton at the Golden Globes [GettyImages]
Charles Melton at the Golden Globes [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria
The navy blue and black combination and the fit were perfect.

Who were the fashion offenders for the night?

Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes [GettyImages]
Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria
Firstly, the taffeta fabric was so inelegant. Plus, the little high-low thing going on is so 2010.

Billie Eilish at the Golden Globes [GettyImages]
Billie Eilish at the Golden Globes [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Billie Eilish looked like she borrowed her outfit from an old plus-size English teacher.

Bella Ramsey at the Golden Globes[GettyImages]
Bella Ramsey at the Golden Globes[GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

Blue and grey is not a good colour combination.

Da'vine at the Golden Globes [Gettyimages]
Da'vine at the Golden Globes [Gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

The peplum was a nice choice, but the upper part of the outfit gave her a very broad shoulder.

Celine Song at the Golden Globes [GettyImages]
Celine Song at the Golden Globes [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

What was the idea behind this outfit? Let’s make an oversized skirt and tie it with a rope?

