Porsha Williams is an American reality TV personality, best known for appearing in Real Housewives of Atlanta. She is also an author. Over the weekend, she got married to Nigerian Businessman and investor, Simon Iyore Guobadia. It was a blend of American and Nigerian culture. The groom is from Edo State Nigeria and they tried to incorporate the Benin culture into their wedding.
The 8 outfits Porsha Williams wore on her wedding day were exceptional
How about wearing eight outfits on your wedding day? Well, Porsha did.
The traditional wedding
Porsha wore a traditional velvet fish-tailed gown very common among Benin brides, this outfit was complete with beads and the crown.
Then she wore a blue aso-oke from Mazelle bridals and another cream gown from Lakimmy Fashion.
She was also spotted wearing a pink organza robe.
The wedding outfit
For the wedding, she chose a breathtaking cream ball gown from the Vainglorious brides. The groom was styled in military attire by Swanky Jerry.
The reception
For the reception, Porsha changed into three gowns. The first one was a well-encrusted gown by Nigeria’s Matopedia atelier.
The second was a cream gown with a hoodie by Vainglorious brides.
The third was a short frill gown by Albina Dyla.
Eight outfits might seem much but if you have the money, why not?
