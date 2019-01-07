Temidayo Abudu got introduced to her husband over the weekend and we cannot get over her stunning and unique outfit by celebrated designer Tsemaye Binitie.

2019 has gotten off to a roaring start and though it's only the second week of the year, Wedding season is in full swing (does it ever slow down?).

Temidayao Abudu, daughter of media mogul Mo Abudu was introduced to her beau, Adebola Makanjuola, over the weekend in Abeokuta. The bride, who is the spitting image of her Mother, looked stunning in quite possibly one of the most beautiful outfits we have ever seen. She certainly set the pace for bridal wear in 2019 with this unique, sparkling Tsemaye Binitie outfit.

The outfit, which was an enchanting combination of orange, purple, green and blue hues, was finished beautifully with a burnt orange gele and ipele.

Tsemaye Binitie, the designer of the moment. is a, ''contemporary fashion label characterised by exquisite clothing encapsulating a love of luxury and innovative design, specialising in cutting edge advanced contemporary ladies-wear that combines functionality with high design content. meticulous cut, indulgent fabrics and sartorial construction permeate the delivery of sharp, refined and timeless pieces. the pieces will feature dynamic, draped and body conscious silhouettes with a deep desire to communicate a new sense of elegance and modern glamour.''

He describes the Tsemaye Binitie woman as, "an icon of strength, beauty and glamour. the collections will appeal to her as she has a strong understanding of self, she will appreciate the complex hidden details behind the simplicity of the pieces."