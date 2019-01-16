Temi Otedola launches a compelling case for 'Wear Nigerian' with stunning new shoot

Temi Otedola has been churning out the content lately and we're not mad about it. Here's her latest 'Wear Nigerian' campaign.

Nigerian designers are getting their time in the sun as more and more people, the world over, are realising the creative wealth we have right here in our country. The 'Wear Nigerian' movement has gone far and wide with stars like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, supporting our creatives with every outfit she wears.

On her recent trip to Lagos, Temi Otedola decided to support the cause with a very special photoshoot featuring our best and brightest including Maki Oh, Emmy Kasbit and FIA Factory.

She writes:

I warned you about a second JTO Takes Lagos feature from my December trip. This time around, I wanted an even greater focus on some of the homegrown Nigerian brands I’m loving right now. Lucky for me I teamed up with photographer Mikey Oshai for this one. Mikey put me on to the colourful and versatile EmmyKasbit for one, and we had a great time spotlighting the best of Nigerian fashion right now. You can scour my Instagram page for more of the “Wear Nigerian” hashtag.

EmmyKasbit Suit

Loewe Earrings

Monies Bracelet

EmmyKasbit Blazer

Lena Lumelsky Shirt

Orange Culture Jeans

Ré Jacket

Ré Pants

EmmyKasbit Dress

YSL Belts

Maki Oh Top

Ré Pants

Asos Sunglasses

FIA Dress

Balenciaga Gloves

Credits:

Photography: Mikey Oshai