After eleven years of successfully discovering and spurring the best of homegrown talents in the Nigerian modelling ecosystem, Beth Models has, over the weekend, hosted its 12th edition of the prestigious Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa.

The competition, originally limited to Nigeria, expanded into East and West Africa this year for its 12th edition, hosting the biggest players in the modelling, fashion and beauty industry to a beautiful night of glamour. It was a delight to watch the beautiful boys and girls in all their glory, competing for victory.

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

The show which held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, was a much bigger and better edition, with a more impressive quality of event and expanded runway, as the brand marked 12 years of consistency, life-changing impact and making dreams come true.

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Out of over 1000 contestants from Nigeria, Ethiopia, Senegal, Ghana, Congo, Rwanda, Kenya and Nigeria; 11 boys and 15 girls made the cut into the final night.

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

The night sponsored by Aquafina and Moët and Chandon also featured music performances, fashion showcase and the final competition. EMLEWA 2019 enlisted top-notch individuals as judges including the founder of Jewel by Lisa, Lisa Folawiyo; Head scout of Elite Model Management, Sandy Lowe; Stylist, Tosin Ogundadegbe; Founder/CEO of Glam Networks, Bola Balogun; Photographer, Kelechi Amadi Obi and Founder, Lagos Fashion Week, Omoyemi Akerele.

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

After showing their prowess in the knowledge of and adaptability to industry trends, photogenic qualities, pleasant personalities and natural confident skin and beauty; 16-year-olds; Ghanaian Zarad Afia Tashana and Burundian Cubahiro Jordy Jeff emerged winners of the glorious and breathtaking night.

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

They will go on to compete at the world finals at the Elite Model Look World in Europe.

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Beth Models - organizers of the prestigious competition - founded by Elizabeth Elohor, has over the years discovered, groomed and propelled the best of talents, who have gone on to walk the most coveted international runway shows. A few of the notable models from previous editions include Mayowa Nicholas, Davidson Obennebo, Fei Fei Sun, Ruth Bell, Vittoria Ceretti, Greta Varlese, Benjamin Benedek, Victor Ndigwe, among many other star models.

Congratulations to the winners!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

Talents, glamour & industry’s finest come out to play as Aquafina Elite Model Look East and West Africa hosts phenomenal 12th edition!

This is a featured post