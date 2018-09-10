Pulse.ng logo
Take a look at Kyrzayda Rodriguez's top style moments

As the world bids goodbye to Kyrzayda who passed away from cancer yesterday, we take a look at her top style moments.

  • Published:
(Instagram/ kyrzayda_)

The world bids a very sad farewell to a mother, sister, friend and fighter Kyrzayda Rodriguez who lost her battle with stomach cancer yesterday. As we mourn the passing of the blogger, we remember her in her element and we take a look at Kyrzayda Rodriguez's top style moments.

Kyrzayda was a fashion and lifestyle blogger who started her blog as a means toexpress herself, share her style and help people find their footing in the fashion world. In 2016, she quit her job and decided to be a full-time vlogger and run a boutique as well.

Kyrzayda, sadly lost her year-long battle with aggressive stomach cancer yesterday. The radiant fashion blogger first rose to fame with her eclectic and stylish looks. Kyrzayda's style was edgy, fun and flirty and she kept her content exciting with new shoots and new style combinations.

Kryzayda had already amassed quite the following when she shocked fans by announcing that she had been diagnosed with stomach cancer following some health issues in late 2017. Soon after Kyrzayda was diagnosed and instead of letting the disease defeat her, she remained defiant in the face of diversity and was determined to make sure that her diagnosis didn't stop her zeal for life.

She blogged throughout her battle, documenting each treatment and each milestone including losing her hair and losing weight. Though Kyrzayda is no longer with us, we ccleebrate in the most fitting way we know how; through her fabulous style.

Take a look at some of her best style moments. We love and will miss you Kyrzayda!

 

 

 

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

