Fashion East presented their AW19 menswear collection at the Truman Brewery feature and Mowalola showed her latest collection, styled by IB Kamara, called 'Exposed’. Speaking on the collection, Mowolola Ogunlesi said, “I’m interested in exposure – whether that’s emotional exposure, showing your skin or becoming fully vulnerable.”

Her collection was packed full of bold, barely-there and proud provocation. Bodysuits and tight-tailored bumsters, cut-out skirting and knee-high custom Louboutins offer hyper-sexual liberation. Erotic nudes are printed and painted across the collection on leather trenches, micro-minis and lambskin jackets and the clothes are Lo-fi tie dye with dashes of metallic eighties hardware.

The show notes by Olivia Singer said, "These are clothes to lose yourself, and find yourself, in: the unbound energy of dimly-lit dance-floors and late night soundscapes translated into ready-to-wear."

Mowalola continues, “I want people to enjoy themselves in these clothes: to get lost in the pleasure of pleasure.”