Style Guide: Tacha schools us on how to rock denim

Denim or Jeans is regarded as simple and casual. Many believe denim or jeans do not fit formal settings but Tacha disagrees with that logic.

Let's take this style inspiration from her.

Jeans shorts

Way to step up jeans shorts! Here Tacha styles her jean shorts with heels and an off-shoulder jean top making it perfect for a casual slay.

Patchwork jean

If you are ever confused about how to style your jeans, take a cue from Tacha and pair it with a body-fitting top.

Boyfriend's jeans

Tacha styles the classic boyfriend jeans with a crop top, jacket, and sneakers. It is so modern and chic! Love it!

Skinny jeans

Tacha once more school us in this half blazer, half crop top from South African brand Fabrosanz.

Ripped Jeans

Keeping it simple, classy, and less dramatic with a crop off-shoulder top and block heels.

Jean Jacket