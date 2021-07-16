Style Guide: Tacha schools us on how to rock denim

This week on Style Guide, we will take a cue from the Tacha Akide on how to style denim.
Tacha has shown that she is the queen of denim by how she styles it.
Denim or Jeans is regarded as simple and casual. Many believe denim or jeans do not fit formal settings but Tacha disagrees with that logic.
Let's take this style inspiration from her.
Jeans shorts
Way to step up jeans shorts! Here Tacha styles her jean shorts with heels and an off-shoulder jean top making it perfect for a casual slay.
Patchwork jean
If you are ever confused about how to style your jeans, take a cue from Tacha and pair it with a body-fitting top.
Boyfriend's jeans
Tacha styles the classic boyfriend jeans with a crop top, jacket, and sneakers. It is so modern and chic! Love it!
Skinny jeans
Tacha once more school us in this half blazer, half crop top from South African brand Fabrosanz.
Ripped Jeans
Keeping it simple, classy, and less dramatic with a crop off-shoulder top and block heels.
Jean Jacket
Here Tacha wears an oversized jean jacket on a nude two piece and we have no choice but to stan!
