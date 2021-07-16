RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: Tacha schools us on how to rock denim

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Tacha has shown that she is the queen of denim by how she styles it.

Tacha in denim {instagram/tacha}
Tacha in denim {instagram/tacha}

This week on Style Guide, we will take a cue from the Tacha Akide on how to style denim.

Recommended articles

Denim or Jeans is regarded as simple and casual. Many believe denim or jeans do not fit formal settings but Tacha disagrees with that logic.

Let's take this style inspiration from her.

Way to step up jeans shorts! Here Tacha styles her jean shorts with heels and an off-shoulder jean top making it perfect for a casual slay.

www.instagram.com

If you are ever confused about how to style your jeans, take a cue from Tacha and pair it with a body-fitting top.

www.instagram.com

Tacha styles the classic boyfriend jeans with a crop top, jacket, and sneakers. It is so modern and chic! Love it!

www.instagram.com

Tacha once more school us in this half blazer, half crop top from South African brand Fabrosanz.

www.instagram.com

Keeping it simple, classy, and less dramatic with a crop off-shoulder top and block heels.

www.instagram.com

Here Tacha wears an oversized jean jacket on a nude two piece and we have no choice but to stan!

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC warns hotels to stop helping Yahoo boys after controversial Lagos hotel raid

'God blessed me with triplets, I lost one of them 4 days after' - Kizz Daniel

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

Nigerians are angry with popular American sports pundit Stephen A. Smith for disrespecting their basketball team

Socialite Cubana High Priest gifts former boss Obi Cubana 46 cows for mum's burial

Alakija gets really angry when people say IBB's wife was all she needed to get rich

Kalybos and Ahuofe cause stir on social media with 'wedding' photos

7 foods that make the penis bigger and thicker naturally

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion