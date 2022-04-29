Style Rave: 5 shoes that’ll get you a compliment everywhere you go

Since shoes are so important, what are the shoe trends of 2022, the absolute stunners and showstoppers? Don’t think too far, we’ve rounded up the best shoes to have this season;

1. Platform block heel and sandals

Pulse Nigeria

It is an 80s disco trend that has resurfaced and we are not complaining about it! Platform heels are all the rave now. From Olivia Rodrigo to Ariana Grande, celebrities are jumping on this block heel trend. David Beckham’s daughter in-law, Nicola Peltz even wore it during her recent wedding ceremony with Brooklyn.

High and bulky, the shoes are fresh, hip, edgy and make you stand out from the crowd. You can pair them with dresses for women, skirts, and even trousers because they are versatile. If you are tired of boring shoes, then you should try platform block heels or sandals.

2. Bulky sandals

Pulse Nigeria

Do you remember those soft comfortable sandals we used to wear as children? Well, this is a modern, more stylized version of it. Bulky sandals are another hot shoe trend of 2022, and with them, you can achieve a fine balance of comfort and fashion.

These sandals are so comfortable and can be worn for casual outings, dates, errands, to the beach, the airport and literally everywhere. What’s so great about these sandals is how they do not look boring. They bring something fantastic to your outfit. Some bulky sandals have different embellishments, some are plain, others are made of leather or thread. There is an infinite variety of shoes to choose from.

3. Architectural strappy heels

Pulse Nigeria

Strappy heels always speak refinement and class. This trend is never going away. They’ve been around for a long time, and they will continue to be. However, there is a welcome addition to the strappy heel trend with interesting designs and motifs like flowers, butterflies, fabric and heart shapes on it. It gives some architecture to the otherwise simple shoe. To those gorgeous shoes we say, C’est Magnifique! Tres chic!

4. Bow detail diamante lace-up shoes

Pulse Nigeria

These are delicate and beautiful shoes that are perfect for formal occasions like dates and weddings. The bow detail adds something special and noticeable to the shoe.

Almost every female celebrity of note has a pair of these and many designers are making different variations of these shoes. The comfy footwear is one of the prettiest shoes any woman can wear or own. When she wears it, she feels like a princess and the cynosure of all eyes. Definitely recommended.

5. Chelsea boots

Pulse Nigeria

Boots are back! But did they even leave? Well, for a while we didn’t see as many boots as we saw in the early 2000s but these masculine looking Chelsea boots are making another round in street fashion all over the world. Even though Chelsea boots are typically men's shoes, it is truly amazing to see women rocking them. There is something about a woman in boots that is undeniably edgy, sexy, and classy. Pair boots with miniskirts, trousers, and shorts to get your desired appeal.

That is our top 5 shoe picks to make you stand out in the crowd.