Toni Tones is the actress and host with the impossibly small waist and she knows how to kill a red carpet. Here's why she's our style inspiration.

This weekend, she hosted the Moet Film Gala and wore three knockout outfits and got us thinking, every time there's a red carpet, Toni Tones is front and center.

The beautiful actress certainly knows how to make a statement at events and wears the hell out of her designer gowns.

Dressing up isn't as easy or as fun as it looks and there's a lot that goes into nailing that red carpet look. For women, it's even harder considering we need to think about the dress, hair, shoes, makeup and the all- important accessories. Everything need to be on point!

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get t hem ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

Gbemi Anthonia Adefuye popularly known as “Toni Tones” is one of those people who get it right every. single. time when it comes to slaying a red carpet. From long flowing dresses, dramatic ballgowns to fashion- forward suits, she has proven to be a red carpet icon.

Here's why Toni Tones' red carpet style is unrivaled!