Style Inspiration: The style evolution of Wizkid plus how to dress like Wizkid in 5 easy steps

The Made in Lagos album is Wizkid settling into his musical niche and style, and this can be seen even in his approach to fashion.

These days we see Wizkid wearing American Designers like Prada, Louis Vuitton and Gucci that cost a lot of money.

Here are some Wizkid styling tips;

Get yourself a nice sweater

Wizkid has this bond with sweaters. If you want to dress like him, make sure the sweater isn’t tight.

Wear a loose two-piece

A free fitting trouser and shirt made from a soft fabric is one way to copy this icon’s style.

Designer jackets

We are talking about the likes Gucci, Tom Ford and so on.

Slides, loafers and comfortable sandals

Wizkid doesn’t like stress, and it is obvious from his choice of footwear, often preferring slides and loafers.

Big shirts

On a good day, Wizkid will be wearing a big loose t-shirt like he is lounging on the beach of an exotic island.