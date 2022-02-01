RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: The style evolution of Wizkid plus how to dress like Wizkid in 5 easy steps

So, let’s say you want to dress like Wizkid - the new Wizkid. Here are a few things you need to do.

Wizkid’s stylist deserves a raise - we have witnessed his style evolution from jean trousers under his butt and round neck shirts to a more fashionable and stylish look.

The Made in Lagos album is Wizkid settling into his musical niche and style, and this can be seen even in his approach to fashion.

These days we see Wizkid wearing American Designers like Prada, Louis Vuitton and Gucci that cost a lot of money.

Here are some Wizkid styling tips;

Wizkid has this bond with sweaters. If you want to dress like him, make sure the sweater isn’t tight.

A free fitting trouser and shirt made from a soft fabric is one way to copy this icon’s style.

We are talking about the likes Gucci, Tom Ford and so on.

Wizkid doesn’t like stress, and it is obvious from his choice of footwear, often preferring slides and loafers.

On a good day, Wizkid will be wearing a big loose t-shirt like he is lounging on the beach of an exotic island.

For accessories, keep your diamonds earrings and chain minimal and wear dark shades.

