Style Inspiration: Temi Otedola is the queen of modest fashion

Her Instagram page is a refreshing break from overt sexuality on Instagram. It shows there is beauty in simplicity and modesty and that is why we are inspired by Temi Otedola this week.

Black dresses

Black is Temi’s go-to colour. She is beautiful slip dress with lace trimmings, corporate dresses, halter necks and bodycon gowns.

Jeans

Either short jeans or boyfriend jeans, Temi rocks them with crop tops and nails them every time.

Colourful gowns

Temi loves to play with colours, trying out multi-coloured outfits and brightly coloured gowns.

Two-piece

Every girl deserves a two-piece, and here are some excellent two-piece worn by Temi.