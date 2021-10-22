Fashion and beauty entrepreneur, Temi Otedola is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.
Style Inspiration: Temi Otedola is the queen of modest fashion
Temi Otedola teaches us that fashion can be decent.
Her Instagram page is a refreshing break from overt sexuality on Instagram. It shows there is beauty in simplicity and modesty and that is why we are inspired by Temi Otedola this week.
Black dresses
Black is Temi’s go-to colour. She is beautiful slip dress with lace trimmings, corporate dresses, halter necks and bodycon gowns.
Jeans
Either short jeans or boyfriend jeans, Temi rocks them with crop tops and nails them every time.
Colourful gowns
Temi loves to play with colours, trying out multi-coloured outfits and brightly coloured gowns.
Two-piece
Every girl deserves a two-piece, and here are some excellent two-piece worn by Temi.
What's so great is that these outfits are beautiful, and she looks decent and modest in every picture.
