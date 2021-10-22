RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: Temi Otedola is the queen of modest fashion

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Temi Otedola teaches us that fashion can be decent.

Temi Otedola in a multicolored bubu [instagram/temiotedola]
Temi Otedola in a multicolored bubu [instagram/temiotedola]

Fashion and beauty entrepreneur, Temi Otedola is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola.

Her Instagram page is a refreshing break from overt sexuality on Instagram. It shows there is beauty in simplicity and modesty and that is why we are inspired by Temi Otedola this week.

Black is Temi’s go-to colour. She is beautiful slip dress with lace trimmings, corporate dresses, halter necks and bodycon gowns.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Either short jeans or boyfriend jeans, Temi rocks them with crop tops and nails them every time.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Temi loves to play with colours, trying out multi-coloured outfits and brightly coloured gowns.

www.instagram.com

Every girl deserves a two-piece, and here are some excellent two-piece worn by Temi.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

What's so great is that these outfits are beautiful, and she looks decent and modest in every picture.

