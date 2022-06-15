Real Housewives of Lagos star, Chioma ‘ Good Hair’ Ikokwu's style is always bold and in your face.
Style Inspiration: Chioma Good Hair always has the audacity to make bold fashion statements
Chioma hardly enters a room without making a bold statement.
Her fashion and style scream ‘notice me, I am here’ and not in a bad way.
Here are five of her recent looks we love;
Art Chioma
Chioma looks like she was painted by Basquiat. The hair, makeup and fabric texture, are amazing.
Flower Chioma
Like a flower in bloom, there is so much to love about the outfit and her headpiece makes a statement.
Details
Details baby, details are everything, my favorite thing is the little flower cutouts by the shoulders. This dress by Vee Kee James is a masterpiece that should be in a museum.
Braided and fabulous
Okay, the concept behind this is out of this world but can we take a moment to appreciate the headpiece woven into her hair and that bag! Peak creativity.
Flamboyant Chioma
I have a love-hate relationship with this look. Even though I find it over-the-top, it is Chioma’s style to do the most and yes she did.
Peep the feathers, the rhinestones, the headgear and the bag. Okay, Chioma, we see you. Point made!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng