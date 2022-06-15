RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: Chioma Good Hair always has the audacity to make bold fashion statements

Chioma hardly enters a room without making a bold statement.

Chioma always looks fabulous [Instagram]
Chioma always looks fabulous [Instagram]

Real Housewives of Lagos star, Chioma ‘ Good Hair’ Ikokwu's style is always bold and in your face.

Her fashion and style scream ‘notice me, I am here’ and not in a bad way.

Here are five of her recent looks we love;

Chioma looks like she was painted by Basquiat. The hair, makeup and fabric texture, are amazing.

Like a flower in bloom, there is so much to love about the outfit and her headpiece makes a statement.

Details baby, details are everything, my favorite thing is the little flower cutouts by the shoulders. This dress by Vee Kee James is a masterpiece that should be in a museum.

Okay, the concept behind this is out of this world but can we take a moment to appreciate the headpiece woven into her hair and that bag! Peak creativity.

I have a love-hate relationship with this look. Even though I find it over-the-top, it is Chioma’s style to do the most and yes she did.

Peep the feathers, the rhinestones, the headgear and the bag. Okay, Chioma, we see you. Point made!

