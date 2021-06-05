Style Inspiration: 5 times this year Toke Makinwa thrilled us with her style
This year in fashion, Toke Makinwa, has got the fashion game on lockdown and we have selected some of her best looks.
All Toke's outfits have been great this year but here are top 5 picks.
African Barbie
Toke is an African barbie in all pink. Her sweater is Balenciaga, her shoes are from Mach & Mach and she finishes off the look with a mini Jacquemus bag.
Casual chic
Toke is casual in a white cargo pant and a tank top, the outfit is matched with a bag and bucket hat from Dior.
Green with envy
We are in green with envy over this green ensemble from grandeurbyhoj and gold Christian Louboutin strapped heels.
Ice queen
Iced out in blue pants and a crop top from xtrabridelagos, Toke looks like an ice queen.
Work-wear chic
Toke is a look in a plaid skirt suit, a yellow turtle neck and black beret.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng