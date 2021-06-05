RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 times this year Toke Makinwa thrilled us with her style

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

This year in fashion, Toke Makinwa, has got the fashion game on lockdown and we have selected some of her best looks.

Toke Makinwa in pink {instagram/tokemakinwa} Pulse Nigeria

Toke Makinwa is a media personality, entrepreneur and beauty influencer in Nigeria. Every time she steps out, it is a fashion lover's feast.

All Toke's outfits have been great this year but here are top 5 picks.

Toke is an African barbie in all pink. Her sweater is Balenciaga, her shoes are from Mach & Mach and she finishes off the look with a mini Jacquemus bag.

Toke is casual in a white cargo pant and a tank top, the outfit is matched with a bag and bucket hat from Dior.

We are in green with envy over this green ensemble from grandeurbyhoj and gold Christian Louboutin strapped heels.

Iced out in blue pants and a crop top from xtrabridelagos, Toke looks like an ice queen.

Toke is a look in a plaid skirt suit, a yellow turtle neck and black beret.

