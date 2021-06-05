Style Inspiration: 5 times this year Toke Makinwa thrilled us with her style

All Toke's outfits have been great this year but here are top 5 picks.

African Barbie

Toke is an African barbie in all pink. Her sweater is Balenciaga, her shoes are from Mach & Mach and she finishes off the look with a mini Jacquemus bag.

Casual chic

Toke is casual in a white cargo pant and a tank top, the outfit is matched with a bag and bucket hat from Dior.

Green with envy

We are in green with envy over this green ensemble from grandeurbyhoj and gold Christian Louboutin strapped heels.

Ice queen

Iced out in blue pants and a crop top from xtrabridelagos, Toke looks like an ice queen.

Work-wear chic