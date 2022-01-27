Style Inspiration: 5 times Saskay looked iconic

The creativity she puts into her outfits makes us sure that she will be serving looks for a long time.

1. Ankara goddess

Saskay transforms this Ankara dress from a gown to a jumpsuit. The richness of the prints, the natural hair wig, all of these gives us African queen vibes.

2. Head to toe blue

Here Saskay went head to toe with, Toke Makinwa who wore the same outfit.

3. Supermodel Saskay

Giving serious supermodel vibes, this outfit by Lisa Folawiyo is simply divine.

4. Gorgeous in Iconicinvanity

What’s not to love about this gown by DNA by Iconicinvanity? The structure, the colour, the shoes and wigs, are simply gorgeous.

5. African Queen