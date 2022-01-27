RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 times Saskay looked iconic

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five times we saw Saskay and thought ‘now that’s a fashion icon!’

Saskay always serves looks [Instagram]
Saskay always serves looks [Instagram]

What makes a budding fashion icon? Style, carriage and creativity. Young Saskay seems to have all of that.

The creativity she puts into her outfits makes us sure that she will be serving looks for a long time.

www.instagram.com

Saskay transforms this Ankara dress from a gown to a jumpsuit. The richness of the prints, the natural hair wig, all of these gives us African queen vibes.

www.instagram.com

Here Saskay went head to toe with, Toke Makinwa who wore the same outfit.

www.instagram.com

Giving serious supermodel vibes, this outfit by Lisa Folawiyo is simply divine.

www.instagram.com

What’s not to love about this gown by DNA by Iconicinvanity? The structure, the colour, the shoes and wigs, are simply gorgeous.

www.instagram.com

Maybe this was how Queen Amina looked, the ankara, the head wrap, the makeup all come together to look cultural and rich.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

