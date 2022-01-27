What makes a budding fashion icon? Style, carriage and creativity. Young Saskay seems to have all of that.
Style Inspiration: 5 times Saskay looked iconic
Here are five times we saw Saskay and thought ‘now that’s a fashion icon!’
The creativity she puts into her outfits makes us sure that she will be serving looks for a long time.
1. Ankara goddess
Saskay transforms this Ankara dress from a gown to a jumpsuit. The richness of the prints, the natural hair wig, all of these gives us African queen vibes.
2. Head to toe blue
Here Saskay went head to toe with, Toke Makinwa who wore the same outfit.
3. Supermodel Saskay
Giving serious supermodel vibes, this outfit by Lisa Folawiyo is simply divine.
4. Gorgeous in Iconicinvanity
What’s not to love about this gown by DNA by Iconicinvanity? The structure, the colour, the shoes and wigs, are simply gorgeous.
5. African Queen
Maybe this was how Queen Amina looked, the ankara, the head wrap, the makeup all come together to look cultural and rich.
