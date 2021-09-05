Black is one of the most popular colours, and because of this, it can easily become a boring and safe option.
Style Inspiration: 5 times Ini Edo dazzled in black
This week we are inspired by how actress Ini Edo puts together her black outfits.
Ini Edo is a dark-skinned actress and entrepreneur who doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her shiny ebony complexion in black coloured attires.
Anytime we see her in black, we are inspired by how she wears it. These are our top five Ini Edo in black looks.
1. Glitzy black
Ini adds lights, glitz and glamour to her little black dress. She looks like a salsa dancer in this ensemble
2. Little black jumpsuit
Little black dress? How about the little black jumpsuit, Ini is a thrilling sight in this jumpsuit with a thigh-high slit.
3. Workwear black
Ini looks like a mogul ready to conquer the world in this black ensemble
4. Simple and sweet
Ini is simple and sweet in this black number from Medlin Couture Collection.
5. Short and cute
Dramatic sleeves and a short gown, this is certainly an intersection between casual and corporate and, we love it.
