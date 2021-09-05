RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspiration: 5 times Ini Edo dazzled in black

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

This week we are inspired by how actress Ini Edo puts together her black outfits.

Ini Edo is stunning in this black and silver outfit [instagram/ini]
Ini Edo is stunning in this black and silver outfit [instagram/ini]

Black is one of the most popular colours, and because of this, it can easily become a boring and safe option.

Recommended articles

Ini Edo is a dark-skinned actress and entrepreneur who doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her shiny ebony complexion in black coloured attires.

Anytime we see her in black, we are inspired by how she wears it. These are our top five Ini Edo in black looks.

www.instagram.com

Ini adds lights, glitz and glamour to her little black dress. She looks like a salsa dancer in this ensemble

www.instagram.com

Little black dress? How about the little black jumpsuit, Ini is a thrilling sight in this jumpsuit with a thigh-high slit.

www.instagram.com

Ini looks like a mogul ready to conquer the world in this black ensemble

Ini is simple and sweet in this black number from Medlin Couture Collection.

www.instagram.com

Dramatic sleeves and a short gown, this is certainly an intersection between casual and corporate and, we love it.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as organizers announce 'kingsize eviction'

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during sex

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

Annie Idibia drags her husband 2Face Idibia on Instagram over one of his baby mamas

OAP Nedu responds to ex-wife's allegation, says he is not the father of their 1st child

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad

2Face Idibia's brother continues to drag Annie, says she has assaulted the singer severally in public

Music superstar Drake announces that Tems will be on his CLB album with billboard ads in Lagos