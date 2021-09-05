Style Inspiration: 5 times Ini Edo dazzled in black

Ini Edo is a dark-skinned actress and entrepreneur who doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her shiny ebony complexion in black coloured attires.

Anytime we see her in black, we are inspired by how she wears it. These are our top five Ini Edo in black looks.

1. Glitzy black

Ini adds lights, glitz and glamour to her little black dress. She looks like a salsa dancer in this ensemble

2. Little black jumpsuit

Little black dress? How about the little black jumpsuit, Ini is a thrilling sight in this jumpsuit with a thigh-high slit.

3. Workwear black

Ini looks like a mogul ready to conquer the world in this black ensemble

4. Simple and sweet

Ini is simple and sweet in this black number from Medlin Couture Collection.

5. Short and cute