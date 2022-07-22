Are you looking to revamp your style and you are out of ideas? Going through these five men's Instagram accounts will have you bursting with ideas on what to buy next and how to spice up your wardrobe.
Style inspiration: 5 stylish men you need to check out asap
Looking for inspiration? Then, let these men inspire you.
5. Temisan Emmanuel
When Temisan is not creating content, he wears some impeccable outfits.
His love for colourful suits is enviable and fit is everything and he gets it. He’s also not afraid to lean into his feminine side.
4. Akin Faminu
Akin's style is refined, he takes classic pieces and makes them even more stylish.
Always choosing a statement jacket and impeccable shoes, he is one influencer you have to follow.
3. Davido
This superstar is one of the most stylish men to follow when it comes to being inspired by urban fashion.
2. Denola Grey
If you want to tame your stylish and slightly feminine side, then explore the world of organza and sheer shirts immaculately tailored.
1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Everyman needs to take a deep dive into Ebuka’s agbada collection.
He has the most impeccable native attires and suits.
