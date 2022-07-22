RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style inspiration: 5 stylish men you need to check out asap

Temi Iwalaiye

Looking for inspiration? Then, let these men inspire you.

These men instagram feed gives you all the feels
These men instagram feed gives you all the feels [Instagram]

Are you looking to revamp your style and you are out of ideas? Going through these five men's Instagram accounts will have you bursting with ideas on what to buy next and how to spice up your wardrobe.

When Temisan is not creating content, he wears some impeccable outfits.

His love for colourful suits is enviable and fit is everything and he gets it. He’s also not afraid to lean into his feminine side.

Akin's style is refined, he takes classic pieces and makes them even more stylish.

Always choosing a statement jacket and impeccable shoes, he is one influencer you have to follow.

This superstar is one of the most stylish men to follow when it comes to being inspired by urban fashion.

If you want to tame your stylish and slightly feminine side, then explore the world of organza and sheer shirts immaculately tailored.

Everyman needs to take a deep dive into Ebuka’s agbada collection.

He has the most impeccable native attires and suits.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

