Style inspiration: 5 stylish men you need to check out asap

5. Temisan Emmanuel

When Temisan is not creating content, he wears some impeccable outfits.

His love for colourful suits is enviable and fit is everything and he gets it. He’s also not afraid to lean into his feminine side.

4. Akin Faminu

Akin's style is refined, he takes classic pieces and makes them even more stylish.

Always choosing a statement jacket and impeccable shoes, he is one influencer you have to follow.

3. Davido

This superstar is one of the most stylish men to follow when it comes to being inspired by urban fashion.

2. Denola Grey

If you want to tame your stylish and slightly feminine side, then explore the world of organza and sheer shirts immaculately tailored.

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Everyman needs to take a deep dive into Ebuka’s agbada collection.